World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set for Thursday, June 23rd host location registration now open

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Registration for the 13th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is officially open. Aquatic facilities of all types can sign up to be a drowning prevention champion in their community by joining TEAM WLSLTM as an official Host for this impactful and fun lifesaving event. The 30-minute swim lesson can take place any time of day during the 24-hour event on Thursday, June 23rd . Locations with regular lessons taking place are encouraged to host throughout the day.

With the support of thousands of locations around the globe, TEAM WLSLTM has helped raise awareness and provided crucial education about water safety and water competency since the program launched in 2010. According to research conducted by the American Red Cross, water competency skills have increased significantly since 2014, jumping from 46% to 56% of people possessing key, lifesaving water competency skills in 2020. Overall, drowning deaths worldwide and in the U.S. have decreased over the past two decades. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, the rate of unintentional drowning deaths among children ages 0-17 declined 38%, from 1.6 per 100,000 in 1999 to 1.0 in 2019.

But, there is a long way to go. Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 shows drowning has become the leading cause of unintended death for children ages 1-4, ahead of car accidents, birth defects and cancer. And, drowning remains the second leading cause of unintended death for kids 4-14 and the third for adolescents ages 15-17. The issue is truly a matter of life and death for kids and families in every community around the world.

Local WLSL Host Locations make a difference by providing kids, parents and caregivers exposure to lifesaving water safety skills while building buzz and awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim and providing undistracted adult supervision to help prevent drowning. Visit wlsl.org/WLSL/host_an_event.aspx to register as a Host Location.