Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, designed by Legacy Entertainment, named “2021’s Most Popular Attraction” by the China Cultural Tourism Innovation and Development Forum

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and LANGFANG, China — Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, the Chinese developer Haichang’s flagship property, has been named “2021’s Most Popular Attraction” at this year’s China Cultural Tourism Innovation and Development Forum. At the ceremony, which was held last month in Langfang, China, Haichang also received awards for its leadership and Social Responsibility initatives.

Designed by Hollywood-based Legacy Entertainment, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary year, the 73-acre marine life park has been a strong performer since its debut in 2018, drawing over 3,000,000 visitors a year prior to the pandemic.

This latest recognitions comes atop a slew of awards bestowed upon the park. In 2020, the Golden Crown Awards named Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park “Outstanding Themed Land Park”, “Outstanding Family Entertainment Center”, and “Outstanding Social Media Famous Tourist Attraction”. Prior to that, the project had been named “Best Theme Park” by China’s largest theme park organization, CAAPA (Chinese Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions).

The $730,000,000 USD park was designed by Legacy Entertainment, a leading creator of large-scale aquarium, oceanarium, and zoological projects.

“There are few things more challenging to build and operate well than a marine life theme park,” says Taylor Jeffs, Legacy Entertainment’s President and Chief Creative Officer. “The continued recognition of the Haichang team will hopefully serve as an inspiration to owners and operators all around the world.”

Later during this year will see the opening of two all-new aquarium complexes designed by Legacy Entertainment, including the Chimelong Marine Science Park. Located in Zhuhai, China, the park will serve as a second gate to the popular Chimelong Ocean Kingdom next door. With over 4,000,000 of interior space, the park will claim the record of ‘World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park’ upon its debut. Legacy is also set to make a splash with the firm’s first project in Vietnam- the Sea Shell aquarium located within the new VinWonders Theme Park on Phu Quoc Island. Slated to be the country’s largest aquarium, the colossal turtle-shaped facility will also set new standards for animal husbandy in the region