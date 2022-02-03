Self-guided February flashlight tours allow guests after hours access to the Winchester Mystery House￼

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Winchester Mystery House announced today an exclusive evening experience, the February Flashlight Tour. The self-guided evening tour is a rare opportunity for guests to walk the dark halls of the purportedly haunted Victorian mansion without a tour guide, while listening to stories of its former and (possibly current!) inhabitants.

As guests guide themselves along the tour route, they can walk at their own pace and use their phones to capture photos and videos as well as use small handheld devices like digital recorders, EMF readers or thermal readers. Tours will be offered on Saturday nights in February, starting on February 5th. Tickets (From $24.99-$49.99) for timed-entry admission are available now at www.winchestermysteryhouse.com. Tour Hosts will be stationed throughout the house to ensure safety and information. Guests will be asked not to impede other guests with any investigative equipment.

Not a fan of the idea of exploring the house after hours? The Winchester Mystery House is also open daily for mansion tours from 10 am – 4 pm and offers other activities including a Houdini themed escape room and outdoor Axe Throwing on the estate. For more information visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com.