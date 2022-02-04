OABA: Urgent action needed!

Everyone knows how critical the labor situation is for mobile amusement operators across the United States. Having sufficient H-2B Visa workers continues to be a major issue and our friends at the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA) are making an urgent plea RIGHT NOW to the U.S. Senate.

YOUR help is needed! Please pick the up phone and call your state’s two Senators and ask them to sign on to the letter being circulated right now by Senators Angus King (ME) and Mike Rounds (SD). It is very simple – call the number, ask for your Senator’s office, and leave a message with the staff that answers.

Here is the message from OABA:

“Senators Rounds (R-SD) and King (I-ME) are circulating the attached letter to the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Labor asking for the prompt release of all remaining supplemental visas for the second half cap, and to allow emergency filing procedures for those in later DOL processing groups so that those businesses would be able to access the supplemental visas. They are asking their fellow Senators to join them in signing on to this letter. We need your help in encouraging your Senators to sign the letter. The deadline for signatures is Monday, February 7.

“Please call your two Senators today! You can be connected to your Senators’ offices through the Capitol switchboard by calling (202) 225-3121. Once connected to the office, please ask to speak to the staff person who handles immigration. Please ask that the Senator sign on to the attached Rounds-King Letter to DHS and DOL on supplemental H-2B visas before the Monday, February 7 deadline.”

Our theme this year is Fairs United – and right now we need to be more united than ever to make sure there are mobile amusement operations to serve our fairs in 2022!