Now open, “Liftoff” – a panoramic skyline experience at Area15

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, Las Vegas’ immersive art, events and entertainment district announces the launch of “LIFTOFF” – a panoramic skyline experience. Manufactured by Aerophile, the world leader in balloon flight, LIFTOFF represents the first of its kind built in the United States. The monumental new attraction debuted at an invitation-only event where live performers, pyrotechnic displays and original music compositions by Dale Fleischman entertained guests.

Inspired by aeronauts and aviators seeking the exhilaration of flight and vistas only high-altitude vantage points offer, the imbibe-and-ride experience begins at the base of the attraction’s triple-helix tower in the LIFTOFF Lounge, a full-service bar. There, “Gilly,” a 21-foot-long and 16-foot-high original steel sculpture by Las Vegas artist Orion Fredericks, greets guests. Before boarding, riders can choose from a selection of beer, wine and cocktails, as well as alcohol-free options, which they may enjoy aboard the ride. They will then be strapped into LIFTOFF’s 16-seat gondola before ascending to the 130-foot summit for a 360-degree panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas.

Constructed from over 44 tons of steel, LIFTOFF is located next to Art Island in front of AREA15. It features sophisticated lighting and sound capabilities integrated into every ride to create an immersive experience for all guests. In addition, the LIFTOFF Lounge provides an appealing, open-air hospitality space available for corporate events, private parties and weddings.