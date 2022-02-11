Northwestern Showmen’s Club is looking for sponsors

It’s that time of year Again. . . and the Northwest Showmen’s Club needs your help – Please.

The Northwestern Safety Seminar is only a very few days away. Registration is already brisk this year; plans are being made to host over 100 participants and 12 instructors at Funtastic Campus, 3407 SE 108th Ave., Portland. Oregon 97266 on February 21-25, 2022.

The NWSC is asking for your help in keeping this important West Coast industry safety education experience financially stable.

Each participant does pay a small tuition to help off-set the costs. Although the instructors volunteer their time and expertise, there are many additional costs associated with an educational week of this size. The national testing, alone, has a fairly steep price.

The NWSC is asking its colleagues in, or associated with Carnivals, Parks, or Shows industries to assist it in keeping this important educational opportunity moving forward this year and into the future. The NWSC are all like-minded about safety practices and have real-life experience with safety. Its industry colleagues understand how educated and well trained staffs make the industry better and more viable. Please help the Northwestern Showmen’s Club with a financial or an in-kind donation today.

Business gets done when a safe crew is at work. As the NWSC says in the business, “KNOW SAFETY, NO ACCIDENTS” and you know this to be the truth.

Please contact Beverly Burback at 503.761.0989 to make a cash donation today or mail donation to: Beverly Burback 3407 SE 108th Ave. Portland, Oregon. 97266.

Or for in-kind Sponsorships please contact: Tracy Munoz 503-519-8467