March 2022

By | February 24, 2022

The MARCH 2022 issue includes:

  • Amusement Expo International 2022 has planned for success
  • Premier Rides’ Ice Breaker delivers chills to SeaWorld Orlando
  • RMC, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay awaken Iron Gwazi
  • Blackpool Pleasure Beach adds a twist with Mack HybridTrain
  • Australia’s Luna Park debuts a significant expansion
  • Baynum Painting providing a fresh color at Florida attractions
  • Lost Island Theme Park will showcase new Sally dark ride
  • Embed’s innovations help FECs thrive
  • Super 78 debuts RiseNY attraction in Times Square
  • Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo fares well
  • Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair 109th annual convention
  • NinjaCross finds unique niche for water parks
  • World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set for June 23rd
  • 2022 IISF Trade Show sees strong rebound
  • Woman of Influence: Accesso’s Valerie Schein
  • Urban Air Adventure Park continues rise in success
  • Accesso extends ticket solutions Merlin Entertainment partnership
  • IRT Ride Camp a success
  • Aquatic Safety School draws record number
  • NAARSO Safety Seminar attendance hits record high… and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download a FREE PDF of the issue!