March 2022
By amusementtoday | February 24, 2022
The MARCH 2022 issue includes:
- Amusement Expo International 2022 has planned for success
- Premier Rides’ Ice Breaker delivers chills to SeaWorld Orlando
- RMC, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay awaken Iron Gwazi
- Blackpool Pleasure Beach adds a twist with Mack HybridTrain
- Australia’s Luna Park debuts a significant expansion
- Baynum Painting providing a fresh color at Florida attractions
- Lost Island Theme Park will showcase new Sally dark ride
- Embed’s innovations help FECs thrive
- Super 78 debuts RiseNY attraction in Times Square
- Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo fares well
- Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair 109th annual convention
- NinjaCross finds unique niche for water parks
- World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set for June 23rd
- 2022 IISF Trade Show sees strong rebound
- Woman of Influence: Accesso’s Valerie Schein
- Urban Air Adventure Park continues rise in success
- Accesso extends ticket solutions Merlin Entertainment partnership
- IRT Ride Camp a success
- Aquatic Safety School draws record number
- NAARSO Safety Seminar attendance hits record high… and much more!