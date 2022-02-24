Lake Compounce hires new General Manager, America’s oldest amusement park welcomes Jeffery Davis

BRISTOL, Conn. — The official park of family fun has added a brand new General Manager. Jeffery Davis joined the Lake Compounce Amusement Park team on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Davis brings more than 25 years of amusement industry experience and expertise to Lake Compounce. Most recently, Jeffery served as the Director of Operations at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Davis began his career within the amusement industry at Sesame Place, working on the park’s operations team for more than 20 years, climbing the ladder to become Sesame Place’s Vice President of Operations.

“I am thrilled to join the team at America’s Oldest Amusement Park,” said Jeffery Davis. “Lake Compounce has so much to offer its guests including a rich history, brand new park transformation, Connecticut’s Largest Water Park and more! The team and I are looking forward to welcoming guests back for the 2022 season.”

Jeffrey previously served as President and a board member of the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks and Attractions Association (PAPA). He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Operations Management from Pennsylvania State University, a Master’s in Business Administration from Holy Family University and an International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Certificate of Educational Achievement from the IAAPA Institute of Executive Education.

The park’s new General Manager is gearing up for Lake Compounce’s opening day of April 30, 2022, and is eager to find hundreds of people to join him on the team of America’s Oldest Amusement Park. With pay rates up to $16 per hour, Lake Compounce is hiring for all positions including lifeguards, foods, security, rides, retail and more.

For more information on the 2022 season, job opportunities and the park’s 2022 operating calendar, head to LakeCompounce.com.