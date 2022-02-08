H-2B Program call to action – act now!

As previously reported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) published a joint temporary rule that makes available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker visas for the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Senator Rounds (R-SD) and Senator King (I-ME) are circulating a letter addressed to DOL Secretary Walsh and DHS Secretary Mayorkas, urging them to release all statutorily authorized H-2B visas, and to process H-2B applications as quickly as possible. This is critical for attractions operators who depend on these seasonal workers for peak season.

Please contact your Senators TODAY and ask them to support the bipartisan letter in support of the H-2B program.

IAAPA Supports Resolution in Support of BridgeUSA Programs

IAAPA, its state and regional association partners, and hundreds of local, state, and national organizations back a resolution expressing congressional support for BridgeUSA programs (formerly the Exchange Visitor J-1 Visa Program).

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Annie Kuster (D-NJ) and Blake Moore (R-UT). BridgeUSA programs were created in partnership with the Peace Corps and U.S. Agency for International Development.