Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas announces big game watch party and drink specials Feb. 13￼

LAS VEGAS — Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively new bar known for its classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, announces their Big Game watch party and drink specials on Sunday, Feb. 13. Guests may watch the game with sound on all eight large screens throughout the venue. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-game specials begin at 2:30 p.m. and run through kick-off and include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots.

Half-time specials include $5 well shots and $10 Clase Azul Tequila Resposado shots.

Game time specials including $20 Modelo Especial beer buckets, $20 White Claw Hard Seltzer or Topo Chico Hard Seltzer bucket, and a $20 variety select beer bucket. Five beers are included in each bucket.

Guests may also order pizza through Todd English’s The Beast restaurant at AREA15.

All game day drink promotional purchases come with one raffle ticket. All guests wearing football jerseys will receive double raffle tickets. Raffle prizes include 25 to 40 free tokens and bar tabs from $10 to $75. Winners must be present to win.