Embed set to propel FECs to the future with latest breakthrough innovations at Amusement Expo & DEAL Show 2022

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to bring their latest breakthrough design innovations at two of the biggest trade shows in the industry this year.

Tech Must-Haves for the FEC of the Future

After garnering positive feedback and conversion for new product launches at IAAPA Expo 2021 Orlando, the solutions provider will again champion two of its latest tech innovations at the upcoming Amusement Expo (16 to 17 March) and DEAL Show (28 to 20 March).

The cutting-edge self-service KIOSK+, the breakthrough tech innovation of the year, has one of the largest touchscreen displays in the industry, a dramatically sleeker design, and expandable modularity.

“Embed aims to enable, empower, and ease the Business of Fun, transforming it with our technology innovation. We have a clear vision of the FEC of the future, and KIOSK+ is a product that will transform what FECs are willing to accept from their business solutions providers; no more space-consuming bulky kiosks. Business solutions should enable operators to optimise the consumer experience while driving greater revenue and profit per square foot, which is the design purpose of KIOSK+. We are excited to help operators maximise their game room floor with revenue-generating games, lower their costs, and achieve their business goals through this innovation,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.



Aside from KIOSK+, Embed introduced the Breakaway Game Card, the cutting-edge combination of the traditional game card and wearable media. Guests can simply snap off the removable section of the traditional game card, wear it with a band and reusable toggle, and get in the zone – SNAP. STRAP. PLAY!

“Traditional game cards carve a cult following for FECs and wearable media bring an extra layer of convenience, so why not have both on your wrist? Breakaway game cards can also ease up inventory management at the operator level,” says Rob Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Embed.

Making the Switch

After helping customers on the road to recovery in 2020, Embed is empowering FECs through reinvention and rejuvenation, to make smarter and sound business decision thanks to Embed’s long-running industry leadership, breakthrough tech innovations, data, and outstanding results.

FECs currently on non-Embed systems can make the switch with an unbeatable deal here.

Schedule a Meeting

The Embed Mavericks are set to do demos of the new KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed’s famous Bling Bar at the trade shows. CEO Renee Welsh and CMO Sara Paz will participate at the DEAL Show.

Those interested in Embed’s offerings can schedule a meeting ahead time for Amusement Expo and DEAL Show.