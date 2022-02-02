Castle Park holding a February Festival of Love with Valentine’s, Mardi Gras themed events and free admission for first responders￼

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Love is in the air at the Inland Empire’s favorite family fun destination. Castle Park will celebrate the year’s shortest month with extended celebrations of its largest holidays, Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras. Plus, the park will write a monthlong love letter to the region’s dedicated first responders, offering free admission to police, firefighters, EMS and military service members throughout February.

First Responders need only present a valid identification at the park entrance or through CastlePark.com to receive free admission to the ride park and a complimentary round on one of Castle Park’s four award-winning 18-hole miniature golf courses. Each first responder can also purchase additional discounted park admissions or mini golf rounds for family or friends.

“These everyday heroes make so many sacrifices and put their lives on the line for our community every single day,” said General Manager Ken Withers. “Our Castle Park team thanks them for this tireless service with this small gesture, so every first responder has the chance to relax and enjoy a day of fun with family and friends.”

Castle Park looks to share love with far more than just the local community of first responders, though, with a Valentine’s Day date package for couples’ rounds of mini golf available from February 1 – 14. Whether hitting the links with a significant other, son or daughter, golf packages for two are just $24.99, with a deluxe date night including golf, a meal for two, and arcade game cards for $44.99.

When Cupid has fired his last arrow, the Inland Empire’s favorite family fun park switches gears to grab the beads and king cake for a Mardi Gras party that will run from Feb. 15 – March 6. More details will be shared soon on this fun, family-friendly event in a safe, outdoor environment.