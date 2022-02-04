Adventure Aquarium and Middle Atlantic Swimming announce Partnership

CAMDEN, N.J. — Wide-eyed. Full of Energy. Excited. Amazed.

All of these describe exactly how youth around the Middle Atlantic Swimming area feel when they arrive at the 10 & Under Championships each year. It’s also how they feel when they enter Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ.

Middle Atlantic Swimming is proud to announce Adventure Aquarium as the title sponsor of the 2022 Middle Atlantic Swimming 10 & Under Championships.

“The 10 & Under Championships is the first real taste of a championship meet for every swimmer that comes through Middle Atlantic Swimming. It’s a weekend full of so many memories, the same type of memories created after visiting Adventure Aquarium for the first time,” said Middle Atlantic Swimming Executive Director Jamie Platt. “We are so excited to have them as our title sponsor and thrilled to have this partnership with such a significant member of our Middle Atlantic Swimming community.”

The meet sponsorship will reward 48 race winners with a ticket to visit Adventure Aquarium and award the high point winner, ‘Shark of the Meet’, with admission tickets and a private animal encounter with sea turtles. This year-long partnership will also include social media collaborations and a discounted ticket offer for Middle Atlantic Swimming families.

“As a former competitive swimmer, this aquatic partnership is a natural fit for the Aquarium,” said Jennifer Porter, Adventure Aquarium’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “These young swimmers love competing in the water and are sure to enjoy exploring life underwater with our sharks, penguins, hippos and sea turtles.”

The 2022 10 & Under Middle Atlantic Swimming Championships will take place March 11 at North Penn High School (hosted by North Penn Aquatic Club) in Lansdale, Pa. and March 12 at Nazareth Middle School (hosted by Blue Eagle Swim Team) in Nazareth, Pa.