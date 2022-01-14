Music legend Diana Ross, global superstar Khalid and Grammy-nominated Dj Marshmello headline live concerts as part of Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2022 Celebration, running February 5 through April 24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras is back February 5 through April 24 – louder, spicier and better than ever – with the return of star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world. The dynamic event is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Florida, along with a special ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents that gives them five days of theme park access for the price of a 3-Day ticket.

Here’s an overview of what guests can experience at Florida’s biggest party:



MARDI GRAS CONCERT SERIES & LIVE MUSIC

Music legend Diana Ross,global superstar Khalid,Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello,and 12 other top artists will perform live on select nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration. All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage – an electrifying outdoor venue inspired by the iconic Hollywood Bowl, set against the backdrop of the towering Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.See below for the complete concert line-up.

Plus, brass bands straight from Bourbon Street will perform daily throughout the park, bringing the soulful sounds of New Orleans to the heart of Universal Studios.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S MARDI GRAS 2022 CONCERT LINEUP Date Headliner February 5 Sugar Ray February 12 Diana Ross February 19 Barenaked Ladies February 20 Styx February 26 Jon Pardi March 5 LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip March 6 Marshmello March 12 Lee Brice March 13 Becky G March 18 Khalid March 19 Seal March 20 Gavin DeGraw March 25 The Revivalists March 26 Jimmie Allen March 27 Jason Derulo

SPECTACULAR “PLANET MARDI GRAS” PARADE

This year’s original parade theme, “Planet Mardi Gras,” comes to life in six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more – inviting guests to catch beads by the handful. These new floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic Jester and nearly 50-foot long King Gator – and wind through the streets of Universal Studios Florida on select dates, accompanied by high-energy music and dozens of performers donning illuminating costumes that bring the party to “light” in a whole new way.

SAVORY FLAVORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Universal’s award-winning chefs will spice up this year’s Mardi Gras celebration with an array of delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations around the globe. Guests can take their taste buds on an international culinary journey with dishes like the tasty Crawfish Boil and melt-in-your-mouth Beignets from New Orleans, Coconut Curry Shrimp Laksa (a sweet and spicy noodle soup) from Southeast Asia, Vegan Samosa with spicy green chutney from India, and Salchipapas (a popular street food made with sausage and potatoes) from Central America. The best way to experience these flavors and much more is with the specialty “Mardi Gras Food and Beverage” card, which will be available for purchase in park during the event.

Mardi Gras-inspired cuisine will also be featured at select Universal CityWalk venues during the run of the event, including Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, Pat O’Brien’s and Voodoo Doughnut. Universal Orlando’s hotels are also joining the fun with special menu offerings at each resort, including New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Dirty Rice at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites; Chicken, Andouille & Shrimp Jambalaya at Universal’s Aventura Hotel; King Cake Pancakes at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Shrimp Po’ Boys at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.