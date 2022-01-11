Merlin Entertainments extends global ticketing partnership with Accesso through 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO) – the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide – has extended its ongoing partnership with leading attractions brand Merlin Attractions Operations Ltd. (Merlin), a subsidiary of Merlin Entertainments, to continue delivery of its accesso Passport ticketing solution throughout the operator’s global portfolio, supporting both eCommerce and on-site operations. Through this extended agreement, accesso will continue to serve as the exclusive ticketing technology provider for 113 Merlin venues across 19 countries through to Aug. 2026, with Merlin maintaining the option to extend a further two years.

Led by robust mobile commerce features, the fully hosted accesso Passport ticketing suite powers online ticketing, on-site sales, season pass management, and third-party sales distribution and access control, allowing Merlin to offer its guests an intuitive and seamless digital experience. Guests are able to navigate every element of their visit with ease – from selecting their tickets and pre-purchasing parking passes, to planning ahead with dining packages, stroller rentals and more. With the accesso Passport solution, operators are equipped to tap into the rapidly increasing consumer demand for mobile shopping – a key capability in the ever-accelerating shift to eCommerce. With a user experience tailored to the specific needs of the attractions industry, accesso Passport enables world-class operators like Merlin to easily deploy revenue-driving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities across the guest’s entire purchasing journey.

Merlin specializes in creating unforgettable, magical moments for guests of all ages, welcoming millions of guests annually through the gates of its beloved attractions and iconic theme park resorts, including SEA LIFE Aquariums, LEGOLAND Parks, Madame Tussauds attractions and the world-famous London Eye.

“Since 2015, Merlin has worked in partnership with Accesso to deliver the latest digital software across our global network, giving our guests an intuitive ticketing solution,” said Nick Varney, Merlin Entertainments CEO. “We’re pleased to be extending our partnership and continuing to develop and grow our ticketing experience, which puts our guests at the very heart of the customer journey.”

“We appreciate the trust the Merlin team has placed in our long-standing partnership, and we look forward to building upon our successful relationship for many years to come,” said accesso CEO Steve Brown.