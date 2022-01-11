“Light of Revenge” – Happy Valley, Nanjing, China

The fast paced, action-packed space odyssey “Light of Revenge” LSM Triple Launch Coaster successfully opened to the public on December 22nd, 2021 in Happy Valley Nanjing, China.

This beautifully themed Intamin LSM Triple Launch Coaster is based on the iconic and beloved Cheetah Hunt layout at Busch Gardens Tampa but comes with an updated and more exciting ride experience, which is not only owed to the latest train design resulting in the most comfortable seat/restraint and Intamin’s state- of-the-art LSM propulsion system.

The areas around the coaster are heavily themed with large structures to make the ride feel like a real space odyssey, including several near miss moments. Countless light sources are placed along the track, illuminating the attraction in a variety of different colours. The trains also have LED lights built into the chassis for an impressive spectacle when operating at night.

The layout, with its approximately 1300 meters of track and a maximum height of approximately 40 meters, packs all the exciting elements of Cheetah Hunt into this ride and adds some more thrilling moments on top. This change of the layout with new interacting elements and the themed structures placed close to the track let riders feel the speed of this LSM Launch Coaster even more intensely and creates several near miss effects. Finally, the ride features the iconic Figure Eight Tower Element making it a real eyecatcher and crowd puller, visible from far across the park.

The four 16-seats, fully themed trains of “Light of Revenge” with ergonomically shaped seats and over-the- shoulder-lap-bar restraints ensure maximum freedom and comfort with the highest safety for the passengers.

Intamin is thankful and equally proud of having contributed to the continued success of Happy Valley, Nanjing, China.