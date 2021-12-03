Semnox’s Tixera implemented at India’s futuristic theme park – Thrill City, Hyderabad

Thrill City opened its gates to visitors on 10th of September 2021 as it went live using the Tixera Parks solution from Semnox. The implementation included access control gates, readers and POS for the Park that is spread across 8000+ square meters with over 50+ experiences & games. Some of the games at the facility are 12D & Dome Theatre, Flight, Car & Bike Simulator, Splash Coaster, VR Roller Coaster, Kids Arcade, Bumping Cars, Horse Carousel, Pendulum and it houses many more fun rides for all age groups.

Semnox’s implementation in the location involves Lumin readers for arcade games, simulators and 3D games at indoor locations and Xcess readers for ride validation at the outdoor games. The access to the location is enabled with flap barriers and turnstiles. The visitors to the park will use reusable RFID-enabled silicon wristbands or Smart Loyalty cards for entry to various rides and games.

“Thrill city is the only amusement park in India located in the heart of Hyderabad with a bundle of fun, thrill and larger-than-life experiences to the visitors. We did not want to compromise on the experience for the customers and Semnox made it possible for us to provide the best-in-class technology to power our systems and provide a smooth experience for our staff and visitors. We are happy to have made this decision”, said Rajnikanth, Director, Thrill City.

“We are glad to partner with Thrill City in a major city like Hyderabad to provide the cutting-edge technology demand for the park. The venue is designed as futuristic amusement park, and Semnox has been able to help them live up to the expectation of the park. With the cashless solution implementation the guests have a great and worry free experience and Thrill city benefits from this. We look forward to more projects with Thrill city to enhance the customer experience in days to come.”, commented Ashish KS, Group Client Manager, Semnox Solutions.