Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe add new accessibility options renewing commitment to Certified Autism Center designation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Since Mall of America (MOA) and Nickelodeon Universe earned the Certified Autism Center designation in 2019, the team has implemented a variety of additional options to enhance the guest experience and recently renewed their commitment to the CAC program.

“The certification has been well received and it has allowed the team to not only share personal breakthrough stories but also to be more comfortable talking about them. We think the biggest takeaway from the IBCCES certification is that employees are excited about being able to add the credentials to their resume and utilizing the insights and information beyond the walls of Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe,” said Mayra Ferraro, Attractions Manager for Mall of America.

As part of the continued commitment to the CAC designation, MOA and Nickelodeon Universe staff have completed updated renewal training to help better understand and communicate with visitors who are autistic or have sensory needs. Nickelodeon Universe also offers sensory guides, created by IBCCES, as well as quiet areas and other options.

“We’re excited to continue working with the team at Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe to create a great experience for all visitors and help empower the teams that engage with those visitors every day,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our goal is to provide ongoing support to our CAC partners to ensure they continue to grow their accessibility options.”

IBCCES created the CAC designation to help provide training and other support to attractions and destinations that want to provide better experiences for visitors and commit to ongoing professional development. Many families and autistic individuals are seeking locations that have accommodations and training to ensure all visitors have options where they feel included, safe, welcomed, and understood.