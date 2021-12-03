Integration forms a complete event management software solution for fairs and showgrounds

ST. LOUIS — Ungerboeck, the world’s leading event management software provider, announced today that it has acquired ShoWorks, the system used by 75% of all fairs in North America to manage their exhibits and competition entries.

After serving the same industry for more than two decades, both brands understand the specific needs of fair organizers and fair attendees. They both have developed powerful solutions that elevate operations and efficiencies. Unifying the brands forms one seamless, integrated solution that offers world-class development and expert support for customers.

Mike Hnatt, Founder of ShoWorks, will join the Ungerboeck team, effective immediately, to focus on meeting the ongoing needs and challenges of the fairs and fairgrounds market.

“Integrating ShoWorks into the Ungerboeck family combines our resources and effectively multiplies our ability by 50 to deliver world-class technology to our customers,” said Hnatt. “Fairs can expect great innovation and quality to be delivered when the two largest and longest running fair software companies with such a track record in the fair industry work as one team.”

Bringing ShoWorks into the Ungerboeck family means a new level of efficiency for customers – and accelerated technology for the entire fairs industry.”

Customers will continue to receive the same software and support as before, but as the two brands come together, customers can look forward to more opportunities for future growth and innovation.

The move comes a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all fairs across the continent. Now that fairs are making a comeback, organizers have new requirements to meet so they can safely reopen. This acquisition fast tracks the development of technology designed for post-pandemic operations, allowing customers to bring in more entries, vendors, and guests.

“Fairs offer a unique event experience that bring people together from all across the country, and our teams share a long-standing passion for the industry,” said Manish Chandak, President and CEO of Ungerboeck. “We are excited to be joining together to bring innovative mobile experiences to fair vendors and attendees and efficiency to fair organizers.”