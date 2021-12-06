IAFE wraps up final year in San Antonio with successful convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The IAFE Convention & Trade Show wrapped up Wednesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The IAFE budgeted for and far exceeded a 50% convention, according to IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico.

“As was said many times throughout the past 22 months, any event that was completed was ‘unlike any other,’ and the IAFE Convention was no exception. Attendance exceeded expectations, as did trade show booth space sales and sponsorships.” Good Morning IAFE kicked off the Convention with a mimosa toast and the national anthem performed by Stephanie Ann, and award-winning photographer Paul Mobley inspired attendees with his keynote presentation.

Workshops were on target with current topics and trends. The Fair of the Future series explored what a fair might look like in five years as it relates to agriculture, facilities, competitive exhibits, and more. “The Program Committee, under the capable leadership of Shari Black (Wisconsin State Fair), recommended educational programming that was highly complimented by everyone as having real substance and tackling relevant topics,” said Calico. “We’ve received so many emails, texts, and social media messages that clearly show the attendees loved the 2021 IAFE Convention and Trade Show.”

The Trade Show was a solid success, according to IAFE Director of Sales Steve Siever, and exhibitors and attendees alike appreciated the new two-day format. “The 2021 IAFE Trade Show was the family reunion we all needed,” Siever said. “Nearly 200 exhibitors gathered to reconnect with our fairs as our events move forward into 2022. The 2021 IAFE Trade Show was well attended on both days; the Beyond the Booth Showcasing stage acts were well received and the first-ever Verified Buyers/Exhibitors Breakfast was a big hit with all those who participated. Exhibitors left this year’s show feeling more connected and united as an industry and we will celebrate those relationships again in 2022 at the IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Indianapolis.”

The Wagons & Whiskey Raisin’ for a Reason event was held Sunday evening and raised funds for the IAFE Education Foundation. While the silent auction runs through Dec. 5, the evening itself was a success. Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks while listening to the music of Highway 96.

The Convention had plenty of time and activities geared around networking. “Our Director of Meetings, Kate Turner, crafted a schedule that allowed ample time for much-needed networking and ‘reunion’ time,” said Calico. Happy Hour on Tuesday evening featured entertainment by Jenny Tolman, while lunch discussions allowed for attendees to choose where to eat based on discussion topics.

Several awards and recognitions were presented during the Convention. Jim Sinclair, Minnesota State Fair, St. Paul, and Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, were both inducted into the prestigious IAFE Hall of Fame. Winning Heritage awards were Randy Brown, Iowa State Fair; John Keeney, Warren County Agricultural Association/Warren County Fair, Indianola, Iowa; Tom Kissee, Ozark Empire Fair, Springfield, Mo.; Dawn Rowe, Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show and Osceola County Fair, Kissimmee, Fla.; and Marla Stello, La Crosse County Agricultural Society/La Crosse Interstate Fair, West Salem, Wis. Stello was also awarded the Certified Volunteer Fair Manager designation during the Convention. Jayme Buttke of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs was presented the Executive Director of the Year award, and Jennifer Dunn of the Linn County Fair Association in Central City, Iowa, received the Rising Star award. Next year’s IAFE Convention & Trade Show will be held Nov. 27-30, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.