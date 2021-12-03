Alterface announces first implementations of its newest technology “Wander” and more exciting news

WAVRE, Belgium — IAAPA Expo 2021 was an incredible week for Alterface: the Belgian company announced its Wander technology, which enables personal storytelling at the scale of an entertainment venue. One of the first implementations will be at Studios Occitanie Méditerranée. Alterface is partnering with leading video game publisher Ubisoft, along with Storyland Studios to launch the first ‘Ubisoft Entertainment Center’. Wander will also be implemented in an educational project at Dierenrijk zoo in the Netherlands.

Alterface is honoured to have once again been chosen by the incredible Sally Dark Rides team to provide the interactive system for their two new dark rides announced at IAAPA Orlando: “VOLKANU – Quest for the Golden Idol,” one of the first major attractions to debut at the new Lost Island Theme Park, in Waterloo, Iowa and “Treasure Hunt: The Ride”, which will be located on historic Cannery Row in Monterey Bay, California.

And last but not least, first place for Action League in the Brass Ring Awards – Best New Product Concept category, was the icing on the cake of the IAAPA 2021. “We at Alterface are extremely proud to receive the Brass Ring Awards for Best New Product Concept.” Says Pim Dams, Sales Manager at Alterface “Action League is a stand-alone attraction where guests will experience a unique mix of tournament, interactive gaming and motion. I can not wait to install it anytime soon!”

About Wander

“The Wander technology has been designed to enable unlimited opportunities for guests who want to engage with any story on a deeper level, to do so in an interactive, personalized and ever-evolving way” said Etienne Sainton, Product Manager at Alterface.

The Ubisoft multi-brand themed entertainment experience designed by Storyland Studios is the first in a series of centers that will immerse fans and newcomers alike in fully interactive worlds based on Ubisoft’s popular game franchises. “Working together, Ubisoft and Storyland Studios will be creating themed environments you can play. All thanks to Alterface, who developed this amazing technology”. Ben Thompson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Clients at Storyland Studios.

Wander is a software-based solution for the design and activation of adventures taking places in themed venues. Thousands of visitors can play at the same time with multiple days of content dynamically adjusted to their actions.

Visitors will now be able to interact anywhere in the venue: interact with live actors, solve physical puzzles, impact other visitor’s adventures, use our interactive technology to interact with virtual worlds…the possibilities are endless! Whether for existing or newly created worlds, The Wander can bring them to life providing visitors with a personalized, always evolving Story.

“It has been a great honour to be recognized by the Blooloop Innovation Awards that celebrates innovation in the visitor attractions business!” says Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface. “ But Wander is not only about activating Theme parks, it is completely scalable and the ideal product to empower any place, from small venues up to the largest theme park. Wander will also be implemented in an educational project in the Dierenrijk zoo in the Netherlands. It is another facet of the numerous uses of the Wander.”

“We discovered Wander a few months ago and we were enthusiastic from the start. We think it is a perfect way to add interactive and educational elements in our park. Something that really adds value to a guest’s day in the park. We are looking forward to working with Alterface to create an unforgettable experience in our park in the foreseeable future.” Peter van der

The Wander system can be organized as an indoor experience or any other location inside and outside. It is the ideal product to add interactivity in places which are not suited for traditional ride systems.

Alterface team will help you allocate the space based on an optimal visitor flow, maximizing throughput whilst securing an exceptional experience. Custom themes and devices can be developed to make sure this attraction perfectly fits your facilities. Your park is no longer a collection of attractions but becomes THE attraction!

“Whatever the product, our technology is made to support the brilliant ideas of the designers and our team of experts is always happy to assist them along their creative process”, says Battaille.