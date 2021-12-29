Accelerate Indoor Speedway implements Semnox’s Parafait at Mokena, IL

Accelerate Indoor Speedway, provider of premier indoor go-kart racing experience has implemented the Semnox Parafait venue management platform at the Mokena, IL location. The venue offers the thrill of high-speed electric go-karts, a variety of arcade games, Axe throwing experiences and Multi player virtual reality Arena. The Victory Lap Bar & Grill within the venue is dedicated to serving great meals and cold beverages in a fun and exciting environment.

The Mokena installation of Parafait follows the successful installation and operation of Parafait at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway’s Dulles and Jacksonville venues. As a part of Accelerate’s expansion of offerings at this location Accelerate implemented Semnox’s illuminated-LUMIN-enabled RFID tap-to-play debit card systems for the arcade, redemption, and self-service kiosk, along with Parafait cloud-based management and reporting. The Victory Lap Bar & Grill is now operating on the Semnox Parfait Food and Beverage system including the kitchen management system. Accelerate is also partnering with Semnox to launch the Parafait-Redeam integration that allows Accelerate to sell via various online platforms such as Viator.

“We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Semnox at our Chicago area location. The ability for us to eliminate multiple systems by also replacing our legacy restaurant POS and our original arcade card reader system with Parafait was a huge benefit for us. In addition, Semnox’s arcade card system is the best in the business from our experience. The Parafait RFID LUMIN readers are more reliable than the readers that we originally installed.” said David Larson, Managing Partner, Accelerate Indoor Speed way and Autobahn Indoor Speed way.

“Two years after Parafait was first installed at the Dulles site, I am happy to see the relationship has grown with mutual success for both organizations. This win underscores Semnox’s continued commitment to offering a Venue management solution for Multi-faceted Location Based Entertainment venues such as Accelerate and Autobahn. We look forward to continued partnership with David and team as they expand their national footprint.” said Bepin Jose, President of Semnox Americas.