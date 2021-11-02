WWA Show attendees came back together with great enthusiasm to share lessons learned & to reinvigorate for 2022

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In a return to its in-person roots, this year’s WWA Show was humming with energy and good vibes as people were more than ready to be together again to learn from many of the industry’s best leaders and to explore a bustling marketplace filled with key industry designers, suppliers and innovators. The 41st Annual Symposium & Trade Show, held October 19-22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, U.S.A., welcomed close to 1,400 owners, operators, developers and suppliers who were excited to spend quality time together learning and checking out new products and services. Within this number were more than 325 first-time show attendees, many of whom were coming off their first or second season working in a waterpark environment.

“There’s nothing like the energy that is generated when our group meets up at our annual show, but it was even more powerful to see everyone face to face again—in workshops and sessions, on the show floor and at the Annual Reunion Party,’” said Rick Root, WWA President. “We saw a strong turnout from both park and supplier attendees who were looking to reconnect with each other in meaningful ways throughout the whole show experience.”

“This year’s show exceeded our expectations! It was a beautiful coming together of our waterpark friends and partners who showed their purposeful intentions of getting right back into new waterpark projects and making things happen. The WWA Show in San Antonio was a super reminder of how great this waterpark industry is and how important we are to each other in this WWA community,” said Rick Hunter, ProSlide Technology.

“It was an incredible feeling to have our entire industry back together again. Our two years apart that once felt like an eternity quickly turned into a distant memory given the quality of this year’s WWA Show,” said Paul Chutter, WhiteWater.

“As an opportunity to touch base with clients, share knowledge and showcase the latest projects happening within our industry, the WWA show is an excellent venue,” said Jim Dunn, Aquatic Development Group. “It was great to see so many of our long-time clients, friends and colleagues in person again!”

Attendees travelled to San Antonio, Texas from parks large and small, public and private, indoor and outdoor, with a strong contingency of attendees coming from waterparks located in the great State of Texas. “Members interacting with members is the name of the game at the WWA Show,” said Aleatha Ezra,

Director of Park Member Development, World Waterpark Association. “This show remains the once-a-year opportunity for waterpark owners and operators to sit in a room together to share ideas, compare notes and ask for help with challenges. They come to this show to create industry connections.”

“Relationships, relationships, relationships. The WWA Show is where many have begun for us and continue to be made stronger each year. We wouldn’t miss the opportunity to see our colleagues and our vendors all in one place,” said Carl Blahuta, Owner, Splashway Waterpark & Campground.

“The annual WWA Show continues to be the best value for the money for my team,” said Mark Moore, General Manager, Gulf Islands Waterpark. “We experienced incredible educational sessions, multiple networking opportunities and a trade show full of vendors who are there to support any and all kinds of waterparks. We are already excited to attend again in 2022.”

“After a couple of particularly challenging seasons, the WWA Show helped our team to refocus and recommit to our goals as we look to next year and beyond. Whether it’s new ideas, new products or new friends, we always leave this show with something,” said Katie Anderson, Park Manager, Fun-Plex.

WWA’s Education Program Reenergizes Attendees For 2022

The WWA Show is well known for its high-quality educational events and this year’s program generated plenty of buzz as attendees came ready to listen to more than 120 thought-provoking speakers share their latest best practices on the things that matter most, including: operational safety, hiring and recruitment, maintenance, revenue generation and much more.

“The education sessions at the WWA Show are unmatched. This is the best place to meet with, and learn from the leaders in the waterpark industry, hands down,” said Nichole Bohner, Aquatics Manager, Round Rock Parks And Recreation. “I really enjoyed the revenue session on Friday and all of the panelists who brought great ideas from all kinds of different facilities to the table. I walked away with multiple actions we plan to incorporate at our park next summer.”

Highlights from the educational program included: “Decluttering COVID – Choosing What Marketing & Revenue Strategies To Keep,” “Employee Injury Reduction Panel,” “Boot Scoot ‘N Boogie – Operational Safety Step By Step,” “Recruitment Marketing: The Ups And Downs Of The Comeback Season,” “Addressing Employee Wellness And Navigating Maladaptive Guest Behaviors,” “Expanding The Guest Experience To Maximize Sales & Guest Relations,” “Blended/Virtual Learning In Today’s World,” “The New-Norm Employee Experience: 5 Essentials For Creating A Happy And Effective Team” and “Operational Safety – Shifting Views To Empower.” Other timely topics covered at this year’s show include: restarting your group sales plan, building an effective lifeguard team, emergency preparedness and response planning, addressing guest behavioral issues and hiring new team members.

“This show was a great opportunity to learn from other parks about the struggles they had with employee hiring and reduction in hours and operating days in 2021,” said Bob Martin, General Manager, Island Waterpark. “Hearing them speak about what plans they are making for the 2022 season if staffing issues continue was so important. This issue is our biggest concern for the upcoming season and attending the show presented our park with new options.”

This year’s Best Speaker award went to: Ashley Wolfe, ALIVE Solutions Inc.

Keynote Speaker Shared Inspiring “Stories In Leadership”

In addition to the wide variety of breakout sessions and workshops, this year’s WWA show offered attendees the chance to hear “Stories In Leaderships,” shared by Mark Rucker, a 30+ year industry veteran who has spent decades leading some of the world’s top leisure brands, including Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Great Wolf Resorts.

Rucker shared both difficult and rewarding stories that span from his early career to those during his time as an executive. He covered a wide range of key topics and leadership imperatives throughout his engaging address.

“Leadership isn’t a title or position. It’s the demonstration of key attributes at a specific time regardless of title or position,” said Rucker. “And for people with the title or position of leadership, it’s the demonstration of key attributes over a period-of-time that defines them as a true leader.”

As part of his Keynote address, Rucker encouraged attendees to build relationships that support their leadership commitment. “Surround yourself with open, honest people who will help you in varied aspects of life and leadership,” said Rucker. “Don’t be afraid to ask for time to meet with those people. Be willing to reciprocate…there is nothing more important than giving back—commit to loving care for, and service to, others!”

“I enjoyed Mark Rucker’s presentation because even though he is a globally-known, accomplished industry leader, his remarks were personal and down to earth,” said Joann Cortéz, Communications Director, Hyland Hills Water World.

WWA Exhibit Hall Displays Hundreds Of Waterpark Products

The 2021 WWA Trade Show featured 100,000-square-feet of exhibit space with more than 200 companies showcasing new products and services in more than 315 booths. The WWA exhibit hall floor is the largest water leisure industry marketplace that allows waterpark, aquatic and waterpark resort professionals to intersect with the newest and most innovative products and services.

“I’m always impressed with the innovative folks that exhibit at the WWA Show. I found solutions to 3 problems on day 1 of the trade show!” said Bohner. “We found the right vendor to help solve a maintenance issue with a fiberglass attraction, found quality radios at a reasonable rate and found a new food product to sell in our concession area.”

“This year’s show was exceptional. It was so good to see everybody again. The WWA Show is my favorite show and the quality of attendees was super once again,” said Becky Osborne, Zpro Watersports.

“I loved the positive people who came by my booth at the WWA Show,” said Sam Baker, SR SCALES by SR Instruments. “Everyone was upbeat, ready for the next season and looking to see what they want to purchase.”

“We had a great show. We ran out of literature on the first day because we were so busy! We didn’t know what to expect but the WWA Show was a blast,” said John Hubbard, Jack’s Magic Products.

“First day traffic alone fulfilled our expectations,” said Bill Kirby, Hershey’s Ice Cream. “The quality of attendees was definitely better than other shows we’ve attended.”

“Our park made a large purchase from a vendor that had a WWA Show special. This purchase was the best price we have seen in the past 3 seasons, but more importantly it got us in the front of the line for delivery. With all of the uncertainty in shipping delays and the substantial increase in shipping costs, it’s nice to have this purchase behind us,” said Martin.

The following companies were awarded for their creative and impactful exhibits at the show:

Best One-Booth Category: Life Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A.

Best Two-Booth Category: Sub Sea Systems, Diamond Springs, California, U.S.A.

Best Four-Booth Category: Daldorado, Naples, Florida, U.S.A.

Best Large Booth Category: Jandy, Carlsbad, California, U.S.A.

Best of Show: ProSlide Technology, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

WWA Board Presents Industry Awards & the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

An annual highlight of the WWA Show is the recognition of industry leaders, innovators and pioneers by WWA’s Board of Directors, with the ceremony being held during the Opening General Session on October 20, 2021. Each year the Board recognizes member contributions in a variety of areas significant to the industry’s success such as: dedication to guest and employee safety; excellence in leadership; innovation and creativity in designing new themes and attractions.

“Having this opportunity to shine a light on individuals and companies that are making a difference each and every day is a privilege that we take seriously as members of the WWA Board,” said Damien Latham, Chair of the WWA’s Board of Directors. “There was so much amazing innovative work to recognize that we had a record number of Leading Edge Awards in 2021, with 9 projects honored!”

WWA Hall of Fame:

This year, the WWA inducted two new individuals into the WWA Hall of Fame and celebrated two inductees selected in 2020. The Hall of Fame honors the water leisure industry’s most important and visionary pioneers and innovators. This year’s honorees were:

Jim Basala, Deep River Waterpark (2020)

Richard “RAC” Carroll, Ellis & Associates (2021)

Jim Dunn, Aquatic Development Group (2020)

Randy Neuman, Neuman Pools Inc & Neuman Group (2021) (Induction videos for each honoree are available for linking to at: http://www.youtube.com/user/WorldWaterparkAssn.)

Board of Directors’ Awards:

The WWA Board of Directors recognized the exceptional accomplishments of 36 recipients in 2021 including:

Al Turner Memorial Commitment to Excellence Award : Tina Hatcher, 3i Advertising, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S.A.

: Tina Hatcher, 3i Advertising, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S.A. Executive Board Award : Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for their Solar Panel Installation, Kapolei, Hawaii, U.S.A.

: Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for their Solar Panel Installation, Kapolei, Hawaii, U.S.A. Kelly Ogle Memorial Safety Award: Bob Bradley, Aquatic Consulting & Educational Services, LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Bob Bradley, Aquatic Consulting & Educational Services, LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S.A. Leading Edge Award: Atlantis – Aquaventure and Murphys Waves Ltd, ProSlide Technology Inc, Riverflow Pumps by Current Systems and Water Technology, Inc. for their work on the Aquaventure Waterpark expansion; the City of Garden City, Kansas and Confluence, Splashtacular and Water Technology, Inc. for their work on Garden Rapids at the Big Pool; Europa-Park GmbH & Co Mack KG, Mack NeXT GmbH & Co KG, Mack Solutions, PGAV Destinations, ProSlide Technology Inc and Rulantica GmbH & Co Mack KG for their work on the Rulantica Waterpark outdoor expansion; Polin Waterparks for their development of Utexture technology; Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Ramaker & Associates and WhiteWater for their work on “Tsunami Surge;” Studio City Water Park and Water Technology, Inc. and WhiteWater for their work on Studio City Water Park; Tolomato Community Development District-Nocatee and WET Engineering, Inc. and WhiteWater for their work on “Parallel Pursuit;” Triple Five Group and American Wave Machines, ProSlide Technology Inc, Water Technology, Inc. / Neuman Group and Weber Group for their work on DreamWorks Water Park; VinWonders Phu Quoc and Polin Waterparks for their work on Typhoon World at VinWonders Phu Quoc.

Also celebrated during the Opening General Session was this year’s recipient of the Chris Stuart Emerging Leaders Scholarship program.

The WWA launched the Chris Stuart Emerging Leaders Scholarship program nine years ago to give individuals who were in the beginning of their water leisure careers the opportunity to attend the WWA show. This year’s recipient was Lindsay Hope with Ocean City Waterpark, Ocean City, New Jersey, U.S.A.

“After attending the WWA Show, I realized how important it is to make connections with others in the industry. By making lasting connections with others through WWA, I truly know that my career will flourish.” said Lindsay Hope. “Listening to Mark Rucker’s Keynote Session especially encouraged me to reach for new heights and use my true gifts to further my career.”

“Keeping our leadership pool strong and growing is a key focus for the WWA,” said Latham. “Thanks to the support of our members, we had a strong slate of worthy candidates to consider for this year’s scholarship program.”

Wave Review Awards:

Recipients of WWA’s popular Wave Review marketing competition were recognized during the Keynote Session on October 21, 2021. Winners’ work represented successful marketing campaigns from small public- sector facilities to large waterpark resorts.

Multi-category winners were: Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis Sanya, Sanya, Hainan, China; Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, Grand Prairie, Texas, U.S.A.; Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, U.S.A.; Typhoon Texas Waterparks, Houston/Austin, Texas, U.S.A.; among others.

WWA Attendees Spent Quality Time Networking

Along with its top-notch educational program and booming exhibit hall, the WWA Show is also well known for hosting some terrific networking events that are welcoming to all who attend.

Highlights of this year’s networking events included:

WWA’s Annual Golf Tournament. On October 19 th , close to 70 golfers came together at The Quarry Golf Course for a day on the greens. New for 2021, this year’s event kicked off in the afternoon, which allowed people to get into town on Tuesday morning before the tournament started. Players got to experience San Antonio’s top golf course, which featured a beautiful natural wildlife habitat and one of the most unique golf experiences in the U.S. “The WWA Annual Golf tournament is my favorite. It’s always a blast letting loose and spending time in an awesome setting with the best in the industry,” said Blahuta. Top prize went to winning team: Wes Chapman, Morgan’s Wonderland; Patrick Finnegan, WhiteWater; Ron Morander, Morgan’s Wonderland and Justin Nagel, ADCI. WWA’s Annual Reunion Party. Host facility, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, welcomed close to 650 owners, operators, suppliers and developers who spent quality time together exploring this expansive theme park and waterpark. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks and time to network – all while riding exciting roller coasters, walking through haunted houses and going behind-the-scenes of the waterpark during hosted tours.

, close to 70 golfers came together at The Quarry Golf Course for a day on the greens. New for 2021, this year’s event kicked off in the afternoon, which allowed people to get into town on Tuesday morning before the tournament started. Players got to experience San Antonio’s top golf course, which featured a beautiful natural wildlife habitat and one of the most unique golf experiences in the U.S. “The WWA Annual Golf tournament is my favorite. It’s always a blast letting loose and spending time in an awesome setting with the best in the industry,” said Blahuta. Top prize went to winning team: Wes Chapman, Morgan’s Wonderland; Patrick Finnegan, WhiteWater; Ron Morander, Morgan’s Wonderland and Justin Nagel, ADCI.

WWA Sponsors Continued Strong Support

“The support we received from our sponsors this year was phenomenal. Thanks to their generous support, we are able to provide attendees with many of the key elements they most appreciate like lunches on the trade show floor, an incredible party at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, along with some fun prizes as they shopped the trade show floor,” said Latham.

The 2021 WWA Sponsors included:

Diamond Sponsor – ProSlide Technology Inc. Platinum Sponsors – WhiteWater Gold Sponsors – Gatemaster Technology, WWA Insurance by Haas & Wilkerson, Launch Logic, The Lifeguard Store, Safe Slide Restoration, Semnox Solutions, StarGuard ELITE, Van Stone Conveyor and Water Technology, Inc. Silver Sponsors – Aquatic Development Group (ADG), Catalate Commerce, Kimley-Horn & Associates, Launch Logic, Martin Aquatic Design & Engineering, Neptune Benson/Evoqua, Van Stone Conveyor, Water Safety Products and Zpro Watersports Bronze Sponsors – American Resort Management, Architectural Design Consultants, Inc., Contract Furnishings International, Dippin’ Dots, DTJ Design, Fix Your Park, Foothill Communications, Hayward Commercial Aquatics, InCord Play, Life Floor, Linc, McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance, Pentair Commercial Aquatics, Pool Furniture Supply, Progressive Commercial Aquatics, Royal Basket



Trucks, Shade Creations by Waterloo, Water Odyssey by Fountain People, Weld-On Adhesives, WET Engineering, WT Group and Zaiss & Company Marketing

Special Sponsors –Amusement Today, IALDA, Joseph Leute Photography and Zebec

#WWAShow42 Goes Back To Vegas!

The World Waterpark Association’s 42th annual show will take attendees back to the “entertainment capital of the world,” Las Vegas, Nevada, a city known for its non-stop entertainment and high-octane nightlife. Next year’s show is set for October 4-7, 2022, with the trade show occurring on October 5th & 6th.

“There’s nothing quite like a WWA Show in Vegas–we’re already hearing from attendees that they cannot wait to get back to this one-of-a-kind host venue,” said Root. “We expect next year’s show in Vegas to generate a level of energy and excitement that will make it a can’t-miss event.”

The show will be headquartered at Caesars Forum Conference Center and Harrah’s Las Vegas, both of which are centrally located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Attendees will be steps away from The LINQ Promenade, an open-air retail, dining and entertainment district, anchored by the world’s tallest observation wheel, known as the High Roller.

Visit WWAShow.org for more details about the 2022 show.