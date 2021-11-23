Wild Adventures announces new additions for 2022

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park has announced additions that will be unveiled in 2022, including a new restaurant and live music venue, a partnership with Georgia Beer Company, new and expanded festivals, new nighttime events, a new animal attraction and more.

“These additions reflect our desire to create new and exciting experiences for our guests and our commitment to growth as we continue to establish Wild Adventures as the premiere entertainment destination for families in our region,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager.

Water’s Edge Brews & Bites

Relaxation and live entertainment are coming to the Wild Adventures with Water’s Edge Brews & Bites, a restaurant and entertainment venue featuring locally brewed beers, wine, gourmet pretzels and shaded spaces for guests to enjoy live music around the lake at the heart of the park.

“Georgia Beer Company strives to be a good representative of South Georgia. Without a doubt, Wild Adventures represents and embodies the best of both South Georgia and the Southeast United States,” said Chris Jones, Georgia Beer Co. “As such, all of us at Georgia’s southernmost brewery are extremely excited about the forthcoming partnership; what it means for Valdosta-Lowndes County, and what it means for the future of tourism and quality of life in our community. This is one adventure we can’t wait to embark upon.”

Water’s Edge Brews & Bites will serve beer and wine in a relaxed and controlled atmosphere, with guests not permitted to take drinks outside of a designated area.

“Our guests have been asking for a space like this for a long time, and it’s important to us that we bring this area to life in a way that is family-friendly and provides an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone,” said Vigue.

Wanyama Overlook

Translated from Swahili, “wanyama” means “animals,” and guests will find some amazing ones at the new Wanyama Overlook, the largest new animal habitat Wild Adventures has introduced in over a decade.

The Wanyama Overlook will feature a variety of exotic animals native to Africa and Asia, including giraffes, zebras, water buffalo, wildebeests and more. The unique exhibit will also serve as a fun and immersive catering space with a view for private events and a shaded area for families to enjoy.

“Wanyama Overlook will be a place for our guests to relax in the shade and learn about these majestic creatures when we open in 2022,” said Vigue.

Shamrock the Park

Wild Adventures will open for the 2022 Season with the debut of a brand new Spring festival, Shamrock the Park, March 19-April 3.

“Shamrock the Park is going to be a blast for both young children and their parents,” said Vigue. “We will bring Irish charm to Wild Adventures with great music around every corner and activities for the kids.”

Shamrock the Park will feature a shamrock scavenger hunt for kids, live music, a festival parade, authentic Irish menu items at park restaurants and more.

Pounce & Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza

Wild Adventures is expanding it’s annual Easter celebration over two weekends. Pounce and Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza will feature a new Easter Parade, new activities and the hunt for over 100,000 candy-filled eggs.

“Pounce and Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza will be the largest Easter celebration in our region and we take this event to a new level,” said Vigue.

All-Star Summer Concert Series

The All-Star Summer Concert Series will return with performances from over 12 big-name artists.

“We’ve been hard at work building our 2022 Concert Lineup with can’t-miss performers, and we are looking forward to announcing the full lineup in late February,” said Vigue.

The 2022 All-Star Summer Concert Series will kick off with the annual Passholder Appreciation Concert on April 30.

Sweet Summer Nights

Every Friday night in June and July, Wild Adventures will stay open late with live music around the lake and a family-friendly dance party in Splash Island Waterpark. A new lighting package installed in 2021, will illuminate the park and allow for guest interaction with the park’s nocturnal animals.

Every Friday night in July will also feature a fireworks display.

Full Operating Calendar and Season Pass Structure

Wild Adventures will be open more days in 2022, as it opens in mid-March and returns to operations on all weekdays in June and July. Opening day will be Friday, March 18, 2022 for the theme park and April 2, 2022 for Splash Island Waterpark.

The theme park has also launched a new flexible three-tier Season Pass program that includes a Gold Pass which includes free soda all year. The remainder of the 2021 Season and all of the 2022 Season is included with a Wild Adventures 2022 Season Pass.

Also new this year, is a convenient payment plan that allows families to finance their pass purchase over 3, 6 or 11 months. Passes start at just $8 per month and are on sale now at the park and WildAdventures.com.