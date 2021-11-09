Walltopia’s new product lines and developments at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2021

The world leader in the Climbing and the Adventure & Leisure industries will be at Booth 4017 of the IAAPA Expo in Orlando this month.

In Florida, Walltopia will be showing:

Two new product lines – Elevated Playgrounds and Parkour Tracks.

New developments of existing products – the Rollglider with a Jump&Run version and new models of Fun Walls packed with the Gamifier

A new manufacturing technology that allows them to produce the Fun Walls and their entire range of attractions for outdoor use, with extraordinary quality and durability

Digital Product Configurators for the Rollglider® and Ropes Course, so visitors will be able to configure their projects on the kiosk at the Walltopia booth and get a quote on the spot.

Elevated Playgrounds

Walltopia created a new range of Active entertainment products for even the youngest kids. Unharnessed and completely safe, building on Walltopia’s vast experience in Climbing and height-focused attractions, these playgrounds are joyfully appealing to children and high above the ground to add excitement. They incorporate climbing, crawling, jumping, sliding, and many other movements that come naturally to kids and make them happy and healthy. The range includes Cloud Climbs, Adventure Trails, and a new design of play-house compositions with distinctive Walltopia climbing and netted elements and slides.

Parkour Tracks

Another explosive new product by Walltopia is the Parkour.

This new Walltopia attraction represents tracks strewn with a variety of blocks, walls, and bars designed to mirror the different obstacles found in urban areas. To overcome those obstacles, participants use their whole body and a range of techniques to reach the finish line in the quickest time or to show off their style and creativity.

Originating on the streets, Parkour was developed as a training method but over time it has inspired diverse sporting events, action movies, and gained many followers. It is becoming more and more popular amongst kids, teenagers, and young adults, so Walltopia caters to that new Active entertainment passion by offering tracks that can be installed both indoors and outdoors. The company was the official supplier of the last Parkour World Cup of the International Gymnastics Federation held in September this year in Sofia.

Product Configurators

The newly developed digital tools for Ropes Courses and the Rollglider are a natural part of Walltopia’s constant effort to empower and support their clients to make their dream projects come to life. They eliminate the need for travel in the initial stages of projects, making the process faster, cheaper, and much easier for both sides. The configurators allow customers to customize everything – from straightforward features like colors and finish to complex ones like supporting structure, desired obstacles, or operational preferences.

Gamification

Techtopia, a daughter company of Walltopia, complements their wide range of Аctive entertainment products with the option to gamify the experience.

The Gamifier offers a diverse experience to each visitor through the addition of different play scenarios and challenges that keep participants actively engaged and gives them reasons to come back again and again. The platform also collects data on visitors’ activity and presents it in a meaningful way for managers to make smart and informed decisions on how to improve their programs, organizations, and allocation of resources.

The new Rollglider Jump&Run

Jump&Run combines a dual-line racing Rollglider track with obstacles inspired by adventure courses. The ultimate goal is for every participant to get a taste of what it’s like to be a real-life video game hero.

The Rollglider combines free-falling with the feeling of flying for a thrilling aerial experience. The dual-line allows for a shared pulse-spiking experience that has no-analog in the Amusement industry.

New manufacturing for outdoor use

Walltopia has successfully upgraded its production lines so that all of its products, including its more than 100 Fun Walls models, can be produced with materials that allow outdoor usage.

In the past, only specific products were offered with a special coating and there was a limited range for outdoor facilities. But having in mind all the benefits of playing outside, especially with the COVID-19 safety concerns, the company’s team explored all the options and found the one that allows them to produce all of their attractions with a new type of outdoor panels and superb quality of the print and colors. The material does not become moist and is not affected by quick temperature changes, nor does it feel hot or cold. The biggest success is that colors and prints will not fade when exposed to sunlight and will not be impacted by wind and weather. Even the most colorful and complex designs will be durable and bright throughout their entire lifespan. The material is also extremely easy to maintain and clean.

