Walltopia reveals details about the Adventure Hub at Ocean Flower Island

A magnificent project that was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic is finally open.

Walltopia’s creation completed for Evergrande represents an Adventure Hub, designed and built by the leading Active entertainment manufacturer with a footprint of 2200 sq. m and a height of 16 m. It features Ocean-themed Ropes courses, Fun Walls, Artificial Cave, the Rollglider, Adventure Trail, Elevated Kids Playgrounds, and more.

Ocean Flower Island is an artificial archipelago located off the north coast of Danzhou, Hainan, China, west of the Yangpu Peninsula. The project, built by the Evergrande Group, consists of three independent islets with a total area of 381 hectares (940 acres). The investment is 160 billion RMB (US$24 billion).

The Evergrande Group is the second-largest construction company in China with over 1,300 projects in more than 280 Chinese cities. Its property management department is involved in nearly 2,800 projects in more than 310 cities across the country. The group has seven divisions covering a wide range of businesses, including electric cars, healthcare, consumer products, video and television productions, and a theme park.

Lately, Evergrande has been in the headlines of international media with its financial troubles threatening China’s economy and the stock markets. However, the Ocean Flower Island project opened successfully some days ago.

Ocean Flower Island is comprised of a 127,000 sq. m (1,370,000 sq. ft) marine world with a water park, 23 recreation projects, 28 characteristic museums, 40 kilometers (25 mi) of coastline, 58 hotels, 6 commercial streets, 7 folklore performance squares, 8 themed food streets, an Amphitheater, an Arboretum, an impressive Central glass atrium, Convention facilities, Gardens, an Ice skating rink, a shopping mall, luxury residential housing, a massive Central Park, a Music hall, an Opera house, Sports fields, a Tourist tower, and a World fairyland.

The Walltopia Adventure Hub is part of the Central Park. We asked the manufacturer’s team to tell us about the attractions in it.

Cveta Mihaylova, Sales & Business Development at Walltopia China:

“Ocean Flower Adventure Hub is an ambitious complex attraction comprised of interconnected themed facilities. When you enter, the first thing you see are the themed sea animal elements, and you find yourself in the low-level kids’ area. As you climb higher, you discover more and more activities for the different age groups.“

“We have a netted playground and kids’ ropes course at the children’s area consisting of 22 obstacles. A state-of-the-art GRP squid tentacle surrounds it. Right across from the Kids’ Rope Course is the “whale” playground with a simultaneous capacity reaching 50 people, where the youngest kids can play in a harness-free, fully protected environment.“

“The adult and teen zones form a spiral of activities inspired by the shape of the beautiful Muricid shells found around the coastlines of Hainan.“

“A Walltopia Adventure trail made of “sea bubbles” surrounds these zones. Visitors can crawl between the bubbles through net tunnels. In the Hub, we also incorporated a high ropes course with 28 obstacles of various difficulty levels, a Fun Walls zone with sea-life-themed interactive climbing walls designed especially for Ocean Flower, a 48 meters long exploration cave, and slides. Оn top of the structure is a 150 m Gravity Rollglider, to spike the adrenaline even in the bravest participants.“