Virtuix announces $100,000 Esports prize pool for family entertainment centers

AUSTIN — Virtuix, developer of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, announced a cash prize pool of $100,000 for the 2022 Omni Arena esports series, making the Omni Arena contest the largest VR esports competition in the world.

“$100,000 in cash prizes attracts guests to FECs and drives repeat play,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Some of our esports teams have played Omni Arena over 200 times. Our core players come back to compete every week.”

Omni Arena is a virtual reality esports attraction featuring four Omni motion platforms that enable players to run around physically inside popular video games like first-person shooters. In Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly contests, four-player teams battle for the top spot on global leaderboards. FEC operators don’t have to do anything, as Virtuix organizes and sponsors the contests, contacts the winners, and distributes the prizes.

“Organizing esports contests and building a local player community is a lot of work,” Goetgeluk continued. “Omni Arena removes that work for the operator. The contests are automated and built into the attraction, so without spending much effort, operators can make money from the excitement around esports.”

Interested players can find more information and sign up here: www.omniverse.global.