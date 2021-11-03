Topgolf partners with Volta to add electric vehicle charging stations to select properties

SAN FRANCISCO — Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, today announced a partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, to add electric charging stations to additional venues across the country. Charging stations have already been installed at select venues in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Oregon and Texas, with additional locations planned across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

In 2020, Topgolf and Volta kicked off a partnership bringing Volta charging stations to seven Topgolf locations across the country. Over the next 18 months, Topgolf plans to expand its relationship with Volta in new markets.

“Topgolf prioritizes providing a best-in-class guest experience for all,” said Rodney Ferrell, Vice President, Global Partnerships, Topgolf Entertainment Group. “Our partnership with Volta provides our guests with an easy, convenient way to charge their electric vehicles while also enhancing the overall experience of visiting Topgolf.”

“We believe that placing charging stations where people are already spending their time and money is essential to support the growing EV adoption in the U.S.,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “We aim to provide not only a seamless charging experience for drivers, but also enable businesses to provide an added amenity for their guests and a way to lower their environmental impact.”

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.