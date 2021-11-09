Semnox gears up for IAAPA Orlando with new innovation for its FEC solution Parafait!

With the world seeing some relief from the pandemic after a long 20+ months, and the entertainment and leisure industry gearing up for the industry’s most awaited show, IAAPA Expo at Orlando, Semnox is excited about what it is bringing to the expo! Semnox is participating for the 9th consecutive time, and has more things planned than ever before.

Semnox will have an exclusive display of solutions for Parks and FECs in its booth with Kiosks, tablets, locks, POS, and there is more.

Semnox is also excited about displaying its fresh entrants into the industry:

Radian Time Keeping Wristbands: Innovative RFID-enabled glow-with-vibrate notification device for automated and accurate time keeping – Ideal for attractions, check-in/out facilities, and timed game plays! Explore this new entrant at the IAAPA and optimize you location by saving on staffing needs, with this one-time investment for wristbands

The LuminOS readers: This Linux-based reader comes with the ability to play videos and pull a variety of digital content from the server over-the-air. The LuminOS has complex functionalities like Multi-Gameplay and Repeat Play — which allows guests to play again without having to tap the card. Guests can choose to simply place the card in the slot and keep playing. The reader prompts for balance deduction if the card is in the slot.

Smart Fun App (Android and iOS): Cut down on queues and waiting time for your customers and allow them to purchase new cards, check balance, recharge cards, link existing cards to the account, check gameplay & past activity and more in the app. The new features introduced into the app includes:

Virtual Arcade Integration: The new advances Smartfun app is a simple way to keep your customers engaged outside your arcade with virtual arcade feature the venue with games for redeemable points in your FEC

Push Notifications: Keep your customers informed with promotions and push notifications.

Semnox is also an official supporting sponsor for the Expo for the Newcomers and Rookies program and will presenting at the IAAPA Edu Talk session.