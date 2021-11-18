Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Winter Wonderland celebrates the holiday season November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is excited to celebrate the holiday season with Winter Wonderland at the Boardwalk from November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

Advance tickets for operating days will go on sale Monday, November 15 at beachboardwalk.com/Winter-Wonderland/

Winter Wonderland is Santa Cruz County’s largest holiday celebration and will feature a variety of holiday fun for the entire family. Activities include select Boardwalk rides, attractions, and arcades. Winter Wonderland will also feature festive holiday decorations and lights, a 3-story tall Christmas tree, photos with Santa Claus, warm fire pit rentals, holiday S’mores and delicious Boardwalk treats.

“The holiday season is a magical time at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk,” said Kris Reyes, Boardwalk spokesperson. “Winter Wonderland is a great time for families to make special holiday memories that will last a lifetime.” During Winter Wonderland operating dates, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will also present classic holiday movies and holiday shopping. Guests can purchase a Winter Wonderland Package for $21.95 which includes a $20 MyBoardwalk Card, collectible ornament, and a photo with Santa. Operating days and hours will vary during this event.