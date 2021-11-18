ProParks Attractions Group named new operating partner for Sun Splash Waterpark in Cape Coral, Florida

ORLANDO — ProParks Attractions Group has been named as the new operator for the Sun Splash Waterpark in Cape Coral, FL effective immediately.

Sun Splash Waterpark is one of the most popular southwest Florida waterparks, located in the vibrant waterfront community of Cape Coral. Curt Caffey, President of ProParks Attractions Group said, “The addition of Sun Splash Waterpark confirms our commitment to developing properties where families can experience safe and fun attractions while they make lasting memories together.”

The city of Cape Coral executed a long-term lease agreement with ProParks Attractions Group. This agreement forms a public/private partnership for ProParks to operate and further develop the waterpark. This new agreement allows both parties to collectively meet the growing recreational needs of the communities surrounding Cape Coral and Fort Myers, FL.

ProParks Attractions Group is a diversified hospitality company that actively acquires, develops, and manages attractions. Through a global platform, the company seeks to invest and serve in the local communities in which they operate. The company provides turn-key management and advisory services with a focus on water parks, family entertainment centers, amusement parks, hotels & resorts, cruise ships and similar assets. The diverse portfolio of existing attractions includes Hawaiian Falls Waterpark Roanoke, Hawaiian Falls Mansfield, Hawaiian Falls Waco, Sun Splash Waterpark Cape Coral, Funtasticks and Cactus Springs Waterpark, Camelot Park, and multiple iFLY Indoor Skydiving locations.

ProParks Attractions Group is actively seeking new investments in the attractions industry and are exhibitors at IAAPA Expo Orlando at the ProParks booth #1749.