Omni Arena has best show ever At IAAPA Expo 2021

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, celebrated its most successful IAAPA show ever, underscoring the continued rebound of the FEC industry. While the show had fewer attendants, many came with the intention to buy.

“We’re thrilled about the success of Omni Arena at the show,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. “It shows the health of our industry after a tough year.”

At the show, Virtuix demoed its latest games for Omni Arena, including Paranormal, a haunted house game that recently garnered 20 million views on TikTok.

“We’ve looked at many VR systems and have followed Omni Arena’s results in the past year,” said Sammy Razick, owner of Launch Trampoline Park in Pratville, AL. “We pulled the trigger after trying the attraction ourselves. Omni Arena is such a unique and next-level experience, there’s nothing like it. Our customers will love it.”

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Omni Arena includes built-in esports contests offering a $100,000 annual prize pool sponsored by Virtuix.