Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove returns November 26

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kozmo Klaus and his elves at Knoebels are hard at work making final preparations for their newest season of fun. On November 26, Joy Through the Grove – a Christmas light experience – will return for a second year.

The drive through light display is open nightly November 26 through January 2 excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“For years, guests asked for a Knoebels Christmas experience,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director. “Last November, we excitedly debuted Joy Through the Grove and are happy to invite guests back for another year of holiday memory-making.”



According to park officials, the light display will begin near Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, then throughout much of the campground. The route is about one and a half miles long and includes over 400 light up pieces.

“We look forward to brightening the holiday spirit with some additions to the display, including new lighted pieces featuring Kozmo and friends,” said Trevor Knoebel, fourth generation Knoebel family member.

Also new for this season, guests who pre-purchase a ticket will receive a Joy Through the Grove souvenir magnet. Pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, but guests are urged to do so, especially if they plan to add a snack package which includes Knoebels favorites like fudge, cotton candy and kettle corn.

Guests visiting on Thursday through Sunday can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course which includes grab-and-go foods, a gift shop, pictures with Santa, and more.