Kennywood’s 10th Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular returns with new sights, new lights, and endless holiday cheer

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Deck the halls – Holiday Lights makes it triumphant return to Kennywood beginning on Saturday, November 20 with a special Season Passholder only night on Friday, November 19. Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays celebrates the season over 24 nights and will feature more than one million lights, Pennsylvania’s Tallest Christmas Tree, sweet and savory seasonal snacks, and favorite family rides and attractions.

“There’s no better way to conclude 2021 than with Kennywood’s biggest and best Holiday Lights ever,” says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “Guests will have a great time walking through our winter wonderland, enjoying some rides and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year together. We have some great gifts to share this season above and beyond Holiday Lights, too – some that may even arrive before Christmas. So, stay tuned.”

Along with the 100-foot-tall tree, visitors can enjoy light shows around the Lagoon, meet and eat with St. Nick at Dinner with Santa, savor an all-new holiday menu, and enjoy special live entertainment. A Kennywood evening isn’t complete without rides, and – weather permitting – the Jack Rabbit and Gran Prix join the Holiday Lights ride lineup in 2021, the first time a Kennywood coaster will operate in winter!

Visitors will also enjoy a massive model train display courtesy of the Pittsburgh Independent Hi-Railers, walk-through petting zoo, and write letters to Santa to send straight to the North Pole. Of course, the holidays are not complete without festive food and delightful drinks. New dining and snack options include a traditional Christmas dinner at the Parkside Café, apple pie pizza, warm snickerdoodle s’mores and, for the adults, flavored hot toddies and seasonal beers.

In 2021, Holiday Lights expands it calendar to offer more nights of festive cheer than ever before. Holiday Lights kicks off with a special Season Passholder Preview Night on Friday, November 19, then opening to all guests on November 20 and continuing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 24. Visitors will enjoy many new light displays since Holiday Lights was last held in 2019, an extra hour of fun most evenings, plus extra after-Christmas bonus nights December 26 through January 2 – the first time Kennywood will welcome guests in January in the park’s 124-year history.

Guests can also have some record-breaking fun this year at Holiday Lights. On Friday, November 26, Kennywood plans to set a world record: to host the World’s Largest Ugly Sweater Party! Kennywood and its sister parks – Lake Compounce, Dutch Wonderland and Castle Park – will join together to create a cross-country celebration and add a multi-location record for ugly sweater celebrations. Kenny Kangaroo and his crew need a few thousand friends to gather at Pennsylvania’s Tallest Christmas Tree at 7:00 p.m. that evening to officially be part of the fun and, hopefully, record-setting sweater party.

The best way to Make Your Season Sparkle at Kennywood’s Holiday Lights is with a 2022 Season Pass! Gold and Platinum Season Passes include access to Holiday Lights this year and next for six easy payments as low as $22. For more details on Kennywood’s Holiday Lights and 2022 Season Passes, visit Kennywood.com.