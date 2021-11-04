It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Holiday lights makes grand return to Lake Compounce

BRISTOL, Conn. — Break out the hot chocolate: the holiday season has officially returned to Lake Compounce! The park is gearing up for its largest Holiday Lights celebration to date in honor of its 175th birthday. Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights launches on Friday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. when Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree is relit for the first time since 2019.

Lake Compounce guests can get cozy under more than 300,000 spectacular lights, transporting visitors to a glimmering holiday wonderland. Park goers will find a unique holiday menu featuring warm drinks and comfort foods, plus more activities than ever before, including Elf Boot Camp, Letters to Santa, Cookie Decorating and a variety of rides and attractions. Family favorite rides make a return this winter, with attractions including Drop Zone, Drum Circus, the North Pole Railway and American Flyers open throughout the season. For the first time ever, the park will open Booficer’s Haunted Holiday, a new spin on the park’s fan-favorite Ghost Hunt ride. Guests will also have the chance to meet the big man in red himself! Santa will be at the park nightly from November 26 – December 19, posing for photos and checking his list (twice!).

“Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is back in a big way,” said Marketing Director Amy Thomas. “We are already hard at work stringing thousands of lights and putting up our 100-foot-tall Christmas tree. Fitting for our 175th birthday, the tree has 175,000 lights – it’s a can’t-miss way to know holiday cheer has returned to Connecticut!”

Holiday Lights will include several family-friendly experiences throughout the season. In honor of opening night, Lake Compounce will host the World’s Largest Ugly Holiday Sweater Party! Guests are invited to wear their ugliest holiday sweater to the park in hopes of breaking the single-location sweater record of 3,473. Lake Compounce will also join its sister parks, Kennywood, Dutch Wonderland and Castle Park to create a cross-country celebration and add a multi-location record for ugly sweater celebrations. Guests must gather at the exit to Crocodile Cove Water Park at 7:00 p.m. to officially be part of the fun and, hopefully, record-setting holiday sweater party.

Then, on Sunday, December 5, visitors can bring their furry friends out for the park’s annual Pawliday Lights event. Dog Star Rescue will be at the park with adoptable dogs available and guests that bring pet food, bed or toy donations for the rescue will receive free parking. A second Pawliday Lights event will be held on Sunday, December 26. Holiday Lights will end up with a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve Bash on Friday, December 31, another Lake Compounce first. Kids can look forward to a bubble dance party and other end-of-year festivities. The fun concludes with a juice box toast!

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce will run Fridays from 5 – 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 4 – 9 p.m. from November 26 through January 1, except Christmas Day. Visitors can expect a few days of extra holiday fun as Lake Compounce extends its calendar to include weekdays December 27 – 31 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Single-day tickets will be available online soon, with prices starting at $19.99 for adults and $17.99 for kids. A variety of 2022 Season Passes offer guests access to Holiday Lights all season long, those that purchase a Silver, Gold or Platinum pass can kick off the fun in 2021!