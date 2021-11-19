Intercard’s IAAPA customer appreciation party reunites its global family

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s festive IAAPA Attractions Expo Customer Appreciation Party reunited more than 200 members of the company’s global family of customers, staff and industry colleagues for an evening of good cheer on November 16, 2021. Guests came from as far away as Asia, Australia, the Middle East and South America to celebrate the industry’s return to its biggest trade show in Orlando after the pandemic shutdown.

Guests enjoyed beer, wine and margaritas at two bars and feasted on a lavish Mexican taco buffet at Rocco’s Tacos in Orlando’s upscale Dr. Phillips entertainment district. The private party room overlooking Little Sand Lake was buzzing until late in the evening.

“We attend industry shows around the world but the IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando is the one opportunity to bring our global family together in one place,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We are extremely happy to be at the first IAAPA Expo since 2019 reuniting and celebrating with many old friends, partners and customers. Since the last expo my fellow engineers and I have worked on ways to make doing business easier, and we can’t wait to share them with the Intercard family and the industry at large.”