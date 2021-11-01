Intercard’s IAAPA big giveaway: six months free of Shindigger party-booking or e-commerce software

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is offering a special giveaway to visitors to its booth at the 2021 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida from November 16-19, 2021. For a limited time, new and existing Intercard customers can have six months of free use of either its Shindigger party-booking software or e-Commerce platform. It’s the easiest way yet to try out these outstanding platforms, which reduce operators’ labor costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Shindigger is the most affordable party-booking software, allowing operators and guests to easily book online with a computer or mobile device. It integrates with existing websites and can be used with or without an Intercard cashless technology system. Just a few easy steps and the guest’s shindig is booked with Shindigger.

Intercard’s contactless e-commerce technology allows customers to buy game cards, special deals and memberships online at their convenience. No center staff are needed to complete the transaction; guests generate a QR code and scan it at the Intercard iTeller at the arcade to get their cards. Labor costs are reduced and social distancing is enhanced. The e-commerce platform is easily added to a venue’s website and can be customized to fit the operator’s brand.

Visitors to the Intercard booth #2206 at IAAPA will have the opportunity to experience these and other state-of-the-art products. Intercard will be represented at the show by CEO Scott Sherrod with the entire domestic and international sales teams plus technical experts. Attendees can book product demos in advance by contacting Bill Allen at ballen@intercardinc.com or Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com.

Customers not attending IAAPA Expo in Orlando can still take part in the giveaway by contacting their sales rep by November 19, 2021.