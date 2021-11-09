Hownd and Intercard announce promo redemption integration

TEMPE, Az. — Hownd, provider of a promotional marketing platform that helps attractions and family entertainment centers build stronger, more valuable relationships with nearby consumers, and Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the Amusements & Attractions industry, have announced a new integration that makes it easy for consumers to redeem Hownd promos on Intercard self-service kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Merchants can now offer consumers coupons and buy-now promos that can be redeemed for game card credits using the MyHownd mobile app at Intercard stations. They no longer have to manually redeem MyHownd voucher codes and then set up the game card at the front counter. This new integration is a time-saver for merchants and an easy self-service experience for guests.

Hownd merchants make this happen by exporting a list of voucher codes from Intercard’s system and sharing it with Hownd: Intercard can provide instructions or the merchant can simply provide access to the Hownd Customer Success team. Intercard voucher codes are then used to create game card promotions in Hownd. Once claimed or purchased, the consumer uses the MyHownd mobile app to scan a QR code to receive a game card that can be used with Intercard readers.

Examples of compelling game card promos include:

Free $5 game card on a child’s birthday

Free $5 game card with the purchase of a voucher for a pizza and soda

$25 in game card value for only $20

$5 game card with the purchase of 2 games of bowling ( using our new BOGO feature !)

“We love our merchants in the amusements, attractions, and family entertainment industries,” says Brandon Willey, CEO of Hownd. “This new integration makes it easier for the Hownd promo platform to blend seamlessly into an attraction’s existing transaction systems while providing a great experience for consumers.”

“Intercard and Hownd have been on friendly terms for years,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “It’s great that we now have integration between our platforms that provides value for merchants and consumers alike.”