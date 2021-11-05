Dollywood officials provide $65,000 to Sevier County Food Ministries

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood officials today visited the Sevier County Food Ministries to provide the non-profit with a check for $65,605, the proceeds from the park’s summer Sevier County Days. The presentation occurred as Dollywood prepares to host its next Sevier County Days during Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana.

County residents have an opportunity to help their neighbors while also enjoying the festive environment of one of the nation’s premier Christmas events. Dollywood hosts Sevier County Days each operating day Nov. 6-14, allowing anyone who lives or works in the county to visit the park’s Christmas festival for a $5 donation to the Sevier County Food Ministries. All proceeds from the visits go to the food ministry, helping the non-profit purchase more food items as it approaches the busy holiday season.

“It is really special each time we are able to provide Jim Davis and his hard-working team at Sevier County Food Ministries with the proceeds from our Sevier County Days,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “They do so much to take care of our community, and we are always so honored to help them in their mission. It is the perfect time to provide this check to them, because they are preparing for what is one of their busiest times of the year.

“Our next Sevier County Days start Saturday, so we hope everyone will come out to enjoy Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana and help us support the food ministry. We’ll be able to provide that check to Jim and his staff to help them through the cold winter months when giving following the holidays typically is not as strong.”

Sevier County residents—or those who work in the county—must present state- or federally-issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment at any designated Dollywood ticket booth any day Nov. 6-14 as park capacity allows. To guarantee entry into the park, Sevier County residents can pre-purchase and reserve their tickets online by visiting Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays. After purchasing online, guests must show proof of residency or employment at the Dollywood ticket booth to pick up their tickets.

As an added bonus for making the donation to the food ministries, the Sevier County Days ticket receives full upgrade value toward the purchase of a 2022 season pass.

Dollywood first started giving to Sevier County Food Ministries in 1998. Since that time, total contributions to the program are more than $1.3 million.

In addition to monetary support, Sevier County Food Ministries always accepts passionate volunteers ready to serve others through their efforts. For more information about how to volunteer, please visit seviercountyfoodministries.org.