Diggerland USA expanding The Water Main outdoor aquatic park

WEST BERLIN, N.J. — Diggerland USA in West Berlin, NJ is announcing the expansion of The Water Main outdoor aquatic park. Planned for the 2022 season, The Water Main will be adding a wave pool, crossing activity pool, and additional amenities. Guests will be able to enjoy the massive new wave pool doubling the pool capacity of The Water Main. The wave pool will generate waves up to nearly 4-feet-high in various patterns. The zero-depth entrance will provide guests the choice to simply walk in, and relax with the gentle waves, or continue forward to brave the wave surge indicated by bell rings. Guests of all ages will enjoy the misting stations and water play elements that span the wave pool entrance allowing them to take a break in the spray and stay cool and wet while gearing up for another run at the waves.

Guests will also be able to walk on water across a traditional obstacle course feature – with a twist. A crossing activity pool offers two parallel courses, for traversing the 24-foot-long pool using the floating themed pads and the overhead horizontal handholds grid. In mid-course, get ready for a deluge, from the overhanging water cranes.

Additional upgrades include a doubling of poolside cabanas, expansion of the food service operations, and adding a sweets-and-treats station. The Water Main is scheduled to re-open May 21, 2022, the target date of the grand opening of the 2022 expansion.

There is a future expansion targeted for the May 2023 re-opening of The Water Main. The 2023 expansion will add a 52-foot slide tower with three unique slides to offer guests an even more thrilling experience.

Admission to The Water Main is included in the price of admission to Diggerland USA. Birthday party and group packages are also available and include access to The Water Main when open.

“The Water Main has been well-received as a family-friendly, summer fun attraction. Seeing our guests’ reactions, listening to their comments about what they enjoy, and wanting to build even more value into the admission price – made The Water Main expansion an easy decision for us,” said Ilya Girlya, co-owner/co-president.

“Many of our guests, especially children, prefer an active pool experience,” said Yan Girlya, co-owner/co-president. “A wave pool and crossing-activity pool are a perfect fit for the type of attractions they want to see and we want to provide. The additional slide tower in 2023 will complement our existing slide tower.”

The Water Main will continue to include two pools, a slide tower, Wibit-brand challenge course, swim vortex, in-pool basketball area, themed splash park with family and leisure swim zones, as well as pool‑side food and beverage service.

In addition, Diggerland USA will continue to offer ten ride courses allowing patrons to drive a variety of construction or utility vehicles. Twelve stationary excavators modified with an activity challenge. Ten stationary excavators for operation of excavator arm and bucket to dig, lift and drop actual dirt in the designated area. Nine rides in which patrons are seated and the vehicle or machine is driven or operated by a park operator, including signature construction-themed rides such as the Spin Dizzy, Greased Beast, Elevation Station, Sky Shuttle and Ground Shuttle. A four‑story-tall ropes course, a 32‑foot high climbing/rock wall, and a playground structure. The park also features a 2‑seat zip line that offers a 1,400-foot trip above the park, arcade and carnival-style games, and family activities and photo opportunities.

From mid‑November to the end of New Year’s weekend, on select weekday and weekend evenings, Diggerland USA offers a 1.5 mile-long drive-through holiday light show, for which admission is charged per-vehicle. The “Holidig” Light Show features lighted machines, animated displays, tunnels of lights, music and concessions including cookies and milk, hot chocolate, and other holiday treats.

Visit diggerlandusa.com and subscribe to the newsletter to stay up to date with in‑park entertainment, events, announcements, and special offers or sales. Memberships, day-tickets, and Diggerland XL experiences are made available at their lowest rates of the year during “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” online platform shopping holidays. Pricing and additional information, including the membership discounts included with each membership, are available at diggerlandusa.com.