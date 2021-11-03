Codonas Amusement Park, Scotland opts for Semnox’s Solutions to power their indoor and outdoors amusement venues

Codonas Amusement Park, a popular FEC and Park destination of Scotland has implemented the Semnox’s Parafait and Tixera solutions to power their venue. Located at Aberdeen Beach Boulevard, right on the coast, the destination hosts a mix of amusement rides, indoor and outdoor adventure games, attractions, laser tags, indoor & outdoor golf, go-karting tracks, bowling alleys and more!

Semnox’s solution for the location involves cashless and contactless solutions. While the venue has opted for Xter readers for their rides, the venue has also opted for online ticketing solution to help improve the guest experience and reduce crowds at counters. Gift redemption and inventory management are a part of the solution implemented. The food counters at the venue are powered by Semnox’s POS and inventory management offerings.

“Our destination is a mix of indoor, outdoor and F&B offerings, and it was extremely important for us to have a system in place that can handle all our needs at one place. Being a single comprehensive system with centralised control, and with our plans for expansion and adapting to more and more cashless and contactless systems, we knew Semnox was our best bet”, says Alfred Codonas, Codonas Amusement Park

“Codonas offerings to the visitors is massive. With the kind of expansion plans that the venue has, we look forward to implementing cashless solutions for over 300 of the arcade machines in the coming days, and also at implementing some self-servicing technologies to enhance the customer experience at the venue. Codonas have been very open to ideas and have a futuristic approach to their business plans. We look forward to working with them and providing a technologically advanced solution for their needs”, said Vinayaka Kamath, Sales Head – Europe and Middle East.