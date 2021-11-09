Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Magical Christmas Grotto 2021

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is once again sprinkling some magic fairy dust and opening the doors to its popular Christmas Grotto event this November. A true winter wonderland, the Grotto is a magical experience where little ones can not only meet Santa, but also marvel at a winter wonderland including games, food and warming drinks, then take a magical ride on Alice in Wonderland.

Visitors will be greeted by festive elves and guided through Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s very own North Pole, before meeting the star of the show – Father Christmas. A truly interactive experience, the elves will ensure all children receive a special present in a festive gift bag.

After meeting Santa, guests will then be welcomed by Papa Elf and Miss Christmas Eve who will add a bauble making kit, magic reindeer food and a magic key to all children’s gift bags.

Next, head to Heidi Strasse, which will be transformed into magical winter wonderland featuring festive themed games and food and drink outlets serving piping hot chocolate, bubble waffles and many more sweet treats. Children and a guest can then board their very own Cheshire Cat and take a trip through the looking glass on Alice in Wonderland.

Discussing the Christmas Grotto event, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We love celebrating Christmas at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and always pride ourselves on delivering special seasonal events. We are looking forward to seeing all the excited children.

“We can’t wait to sprinkle some festive magic for all the families at our fabulous Christmas Grotto.”

Opening on Saturday 20th November, the Grotto will be open on selected dates until 12th December and then daily from 15th December until Christmas Eve.

Tickets cost £15.99 per person, if booked online in advance, including a gift from Santa. For parents in the Christmas spirit, the Grotto provides complimentary entry for two accompanying adults within the Grotto.