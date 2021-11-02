accesso expands partnership with Illuminarium Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — accesso Technology Group plc, the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Illuminarium Experiences to provide its accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite and Ingresso ticketing distribution technology to support the operator’s forthcoming Las Vegas location at AREA15, which is set to open in early 2022. This agreement marks an expansion of the partnership between accesso and Illuminarium Experiences, as the technology solutions provider has supported operations at Illuminarium Atlanta since July 2021.

Illuminarium Experiences is a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic and interactive content, architectural and theatrical design, and venue operations. Combining techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality, Illuminarium Experiences invites visitors to experience real-world, filmed content and authentic, re-created worlds in an immersive environment, without the need for wearable hardware. Earlier this year, the company opened its first-ever Illuminarium venue in Atlanta, Georgia. Following its opening in Las Vegas, Illuminarium Experiences will open unique venues in Miami and Chicago, with plans for 40 or more additional venues in major cities across the globe within the next five years.

The fully hosted accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite helps operators to provide their guests with an intuitive and enjoyable eCommerce experience on any device, while driving revenue with up-sell and cross-sell prompts that help ensure guests can plan for their ideal visit. accesso’sticketing distribution platform, Ingresso, connects operators like Illuminarium Experiences to a global network of third-party distributors to drive increased ticket sales – with potential reach of more than 1 billion new customers – while eliminating long voucher exchange lines at a venue’s entrance by providing guests with real-time live ticket inventory.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Accesso and deliver a seamless, convenient and personalized experience for guests of our forthcoming location in Las Vegas,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences. “At Illuminarium Experiences, we are transporting visitors to the world’s most amazing places, people and experiences through highly engaging, immersive digital spectacles. Through our partnership with Accesso, each of our guests can enjoy every minute of that experience, from beginning to end.”

“We’re honored to serve as an essential part of the unmatched offering Illuminarium Experiences provides its guests,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “As Illuminarium Experiences grows, so does our partnership, and we are truly excited for the opportunity to continue supporting this amazing team with our award-winning solutions.”