Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company announce creative alliance to develop new interactive entertainment combining innovative technology and extraordinary creativity

OSAKA — USJ LLC (headquarters: Konohana-ku, Osaka-shi / President and CEO: J.L. Bonnier) and The Pokémon Company(headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo / President and CEO: Tsunekazu Ishihara) announced a new collaborative partnership between the two entertainment leaders. Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company will enter a long-term partnership to jointly explore groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022.

President and CEO of USJ LLC, J.L. Bonnier, and President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, both commented on the joint partnership as follows.

J.L. Bonnier (President and CEO, USJ LLC): “Pokémon is beloved by fans around the world. We are honored to have a long-term partnership with The Pokémon Company while developing groundbreaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokémon fans and our guests. The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal’s innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family. Our efforts to develop new guest experiences will continue to help reinvigorate the tourism market.”

Tsunekazu Ishihara (President and CEO, The Pokémon Company): “The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokémon experience. For 25 years, Pokémon has curated a legacy of trendsetting innovation while becoming one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world through video games, animation, and more. This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come. We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together.”