Quassy Amusement Park: new water coaster sections delivered

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s new water coaster will soon start taking shape as sections of the two-person raft ride, shown on shipping pallets, were delivered this week to the Middlebury, Conn., property. The state-of-the-art attraction will be located in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay waterpark and ready for the 2022 season, park officials said. In addition, Quassy has challenged regional elementary and middle schools to come up with a name for the marquee ride. The water coaster is being provided by ProSlide Technology, Inc., of Canada and will be the largest single investment in the park’s 114-year history. (Quassy photos, Rendering courtesy ProSlide Technology)