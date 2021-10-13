Perfect latching By News Release | October 13, 2021

Wherever something needs to be adjusted, you will often find locking joints at work with serrations that define specific angle positions. To ensure that the right locking joint is available for every application, JW Winco offers all components in a wide range of variations.

Serrated locking plates, thrust springs and guide housings form the basis for the Winco locking joints, which can be assembled into entirely individual configurations. The core of these joints is always the locking plates with their precisely aligned serrations as well as their adjustment based on positive and nonpositive connections. Alongside the exact serration shape, the division of the teeth is also very important. Winco relies on typical tooth configurations, which allow important and specific adjustments in incremental steps of 6, 7.5, 10 and 15 degrees. But that isn’t the only way Winco differentiates itself from competitors: the fastening of the locking plates is also clearly oriented around the serration position. This combination lays the foundation for clearly defined adjustments.

Winco also stands out by using high-quality materials: in addition to hardened sintered steel, sintered stainless steel and precision cast stainless steel in AISI CF-8 (A2) quality, Winco has recently added GN 189, a 60-tooth locking plate of glass fiber-reinforced plastic, to its product range. Even more materials will be added soon. The locking plates offer very short disengaging paths and have zero backlash after retightening. They are also self-centering and produce exceptionally strong joints.

For heavy duty applications, try the stainless steel serrated locking plates GN 188 for welding, available in sizes up to 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) in diameter. Tensioning pins oriented around the serration simplify the pre-positioning and make special assembly jigs obsolete. The threaded bushings and centering strip can be easily added to the order using the form.

The locking plates GN 187.5 of precision cast stainless steel are available with threaded stud connection, fastening flange or a plate for welding. Together with the locking joint sets GN 187.6, the stainless steel locking plates can be combined to create locking joints that can be locked with a hex key or even tool-free using an adjustable hand lever with or without eccentrical cam. Winco’s systematic approach to creating variations can be seen in the fact that the locking plates GN 187.5 are compatible with the locking plates GN 187.4. This allows even unusual joint assemblies to be realized.

When combining two locking plates GN 187.4, the previously mentioned guide housings ensure that the positive connection is retained even when the joints are loosened, which protects the serrations from wearing. In other words, the guide housings are also important elements, which is why Winco is already working on new variations of these, including sealed models.

