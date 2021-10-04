John Joseph Conway Jr., age 57, of Sycamore St., Elysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 24, 1964, a son of the late John J. Jr. and Jeanette (Santoro) Conway, he grew up in Bronxville, New York, and spent summers at the family summer cottage on the lake at Franklin, Mass.

Following high school, John attended the University of Hartford and then attended Elizabeth Seton College, Yonkers, N.Y., before he enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 15, 1987, and served as a medic until his honorable discharge on May 27, 1991. He was called to serve in Desert Storm, but the war was over before he flew out.

John then started working for the family business, National Ticket Co., as a salesman, working there until he enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. After receiving his Information Technology degree, he returned to National Ticket Co. to run the IT Department. He wore many hats at NTC, Vice President of Sales, Secretary of the Board and Chairman of the Board. John loved his job and his employees.

John was a “gentle giant” who loved watching his children play in their sports, mainly soccer and snowboarding. He enjoyed trips to visit family in Montana, going to the lake and then on to the Oregon coast.

He was very active in the AYSO soccer program where he volunteered as the Regional Commissioner for four years. He was able to enjoy watching the kiddos play and never missed a game when he wasn’t traveling for business.

John enjoyed spending time with his high school friends who have all remained very close throughout the years. He loved his cars and his motorcycles. He served as a volunteer fireman for eight years in East Chester, New York.

John is survived by his beloved wife, the former Michelle K. Mifflin and their three children: Chase J. Conway, and twins Trent F. Conway and Victoria K. Conway; a sister Kimberly, wife of Peter Guerlain, Boonton, N.J.; an uncle, Kenneth Santoro and his wife Pat of North Attleboro, Mass.; several nieces and nephews and other family members including: Barbara McGinn, Barbara Jean Kalle, Kelly Nullet, William and Debbie Nullet

A memorial service will be at a later date and will be announced in due time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Danville S.P.C.A., 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, Pa 17821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.

Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.