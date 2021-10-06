International Ride Training: 2022 Annual Safety School

International Ride Training will host its Annual Safety School, also known as Ride Camp, at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina from February 8-11, 2022. Ride Camp is led by an impressive faculty that combined has decades of real-world experience. These “Ride Camp Counselors” as they are known, represent various parks from around the United States and Canada. There are also many guest speakers in a four-day, highly immersive, educational, and training experience focused on ride safety and operations best practices.

Ride Camp attendees, or Campers, work intensively both in the classroom and in hands-on training using the park’s rides to learn and brush up on ride safety training techniques.

Cindee Huddy, IRT Managing Member, said, “We work hard with our esteemed faculty to ensure that every Camper learns great training techniques, with a level of industry knowledge and best practices to bring back and implement into their facility, all while having an amazing week in the Carolinas.”

This year’s Ride Camp also offered classes in ride operations safety, ADA compliance, normalization of deviance, guest service, training tips and techniques, industry updates, deposition readiness, and aquatic operations, among others.

“This year’s Ride Camp, we want to give our Campers the necessary tools to enhance their safety, risk management, and compliance programs,” noted Erik Beard, IRT Managing Member and General Counsel.

“Having the opportunity to host this year’s school again at Carowinds is a real treat for IRT. It is a beautiful park with a dedicated team who rolls out the red carpet for our attendees,” said Patty Beazley, IRT Managing Member.

Registration for Ride Camp opens on November 1, 2021. More information can also be found at https://ridetraining.com/ridecamp.

International Ride Training is home to the iROC program, the only third-party ride operator certification in the world. IRT also offers a variety of training and consulting services, including the ADA FAQ program, the only ADA compliance program focused on front-line operators, and Learning the ROPES, the 100% online training platform designed for new and returning front line operators. IRT also does procedural and manual development for new attractions, and operational audits.