IAAPA Foundation grants scholarship funding to Brenda University

BALTIMORE, Md. — The IAAPA Foundation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has granted scholarship funding for two international students to attend Breda University of Applied Science during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

Tom Wages, Executive Director of the IAAPA Foundation stated, “This funding is an expression of the support that the IAAPA Foundation Board Members have for the attractions management degree program that Breda University offers, and for Breda’s demonstrated commitment to the attractions industry. The IAAPA Foundation is very pleased to play a role in Breda’s efforts to support the attractions industry.”

Breda University of Applied Sciences is a Dutch vocational university located in the city of Breda in the Netherlands. A medium-sized public institution for higher education, Breda University caters to 7,000 Dutch and foreign students from more than 100 different countries. As a world-renowned university for leisure and management, Breda University specializes in preparing students for international careers for various industries including attractions management.

Bart Stadhouders, Breda University Coordinator of the Attractions & Theme Parks Management program stated “We are thankful for the financial support of the IAAPA Foundation and the student networking opportunities at the IAAPA Expos. We are very proud of our recent Attractions and Theme Park Management graduates from Breda University. Nearly all of the students found excellent jobs within the attractions industry, working for great companies such as Efteling, Floriade Expo, Make-a-Wish, Plopsa Group, Swedice, and Toverland. It is our stated goal at Breda University to bring more students into the attractions industry in the future.”

The selection process for the scholarships will include an evaluation of the student’s submission of a motivational letter and a video pitch. Two students will be chosen per year to be awarded with this prestigious scholarship.

Jim Seay, Chairman of the IAAPA Foundation and President of Premier Rides commented, “The IAAPA Foundation has had a great relationship with Breda University for a good number of years. Their students have an amazing amount of passion for the global attractions industry, and they literally light up the room when they participate in IAAPA Expo educational sessions and the Young Professionals Forums. Their enthusiasm is great for the industry, and it is wonderful that the IAAPA Foundation is continuing to support the students’ aspirations to be a part of our great business.”

The IAAPA Foundation relies exclusively on generous private donations to support the future leaders of the global attractions industry. Financial support is crucial to this important industry effort and donations can be made through the IAAPA website.