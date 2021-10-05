Eastern States Exposition attendance sets records

A total of 1,498,774 visitors attended the 2021 Big E, in West Springfield, Mass. During the Fair’s 17-day run, an all-time single day attendance record was set when 177,238 visitors came to The Big E on the third Saturday. Daily attendance records were also set: the first Tuesday, Sept. 21, 56,769; the second Sunday, Sept. 26, 136,512; and the third Friday with 113,827 visitors.

A diverse concert line-up of more than 80 individual performances, fabulous Fair foods, rides and unique shopping experiences provided something for everyone in the family.

World Class Entertainment

The epic entertainment line-up this year included ticketed concerts at The Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer: Machine Gun Kelly; Billy Idol; Zach Williams with Cory Asbury; Flo Rida with Ying Yang Twins; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; the Goo Goo Dolls; A Day to Remember; and STYX.

The Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by Mattress Firm, brought a stellar line-up of acts: Jesse McCartney; Jay and the Americans; Kameron Marlowe; Foghat; the Donna Summer Experience; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy; 10,000 Maniacs; The Bar-Kays; Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band; Plain White T’s; Don McLean; Here Come the Mummies; The Outlaws; Big Brother and the Holding Company; Lisa Lisa; Ripe; Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show; Tribute to the King; Hoobastank; and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC.

The E Stage, sponsored by Blue Chair Bay Rum, featured fresh sounds of local and emerging talent, offered every day of the Fair.

Other daily offerings were: The Big Parade; The Circus Spectacular; Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, sponsored by Leaf Filter Gutter Protection; Sahara, presented by Camel Kingdom; rides and games on the North American Midway; Zultar, the Comedy Fortune Teller; Mobile Glass Studio; the Roaming Railroad; and more.

The Young Building featured products from around the world, including an exhibit on Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula with QR codes for shopping products of the Emerald Isle and an array of themed jewelry from Brian DeStaic Jewelers.

Delectable Dining

We welcomed new additions to the dining experience in 2021.

New vendors included: Emma’s, featuring Kora’s Cookie Dough on a Stick; Deep Fried Tacos; the Speakeasy by Stanley; Calabrese Market & Deli; and the All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill.

New foods for the 2021 Fair included: the Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese; the Cider Bomb; Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce; Potato and Corn Chomper dipped in roasted red pepper ranch; the Bacon Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog; Angela’s Pickle Pizza; the White Hut Waffle Burger; and Bavarian Poutine.

A new Big E Cream Puff flavor was introduced – Pumpkin – which was well-received. Cream Puffs, with or without ganache topping, and Eclairs proved to be a favorite among fairgoers. The Craz-E Burger was joined by the Craz-E Breakfast Sandwich and the Craz-E Chicken Sandwich.

We honored restaurateur, the late Andrew Yee, of the Bean Restaurant Group, who co-owned and operated

The Wurst Haus and White Hut at The Big E. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined us in this special tribute that included area dignitaries, law enforcement and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office color guard in a procession through the grounds. A bronze plaque was permanently installed at the Wurst Haus in his memory.

Agriculture

The Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Barn offered fairgoers a variety of agricultural demonstrations, such as spinning and weaving, cooking demonstrations, samples from The Big E Northeast Gold Wine, Cider & Perry Competition, wine slushies and cheese plates in the Wine Café and more. The 4-H Beef Grand Champion Steer, raised by Riley Mahaffey of New York, was purchased by Cedar Hill Ranch at the Fair’s 4-H Beef Auction. ESE purchased the Highly Commended Steer, raised by Briley Wade of Massachusetts. Overall, twenty four steers were sold for an average of $3.61/lb.

The ESE Horse Show, sponsored by Budweiser, featured Hunters and Hunt Seat Equitation, the USHJA Zone I HOTY finals and the $15,000 Hunter Classic as well as Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Morgans, Friesians and Opportunity Classes. The Big E Draft Horse Show featured the 2021 North American Classic Cart Series Regional Finals, the Haflinger and Hitch Pony Championship Series Finals and the $50,000 Six-Horse Hitch Showdown.

New England Traditions

Each state building along the Avenue of States put its best foot forward to bring our fairgoers an authentic New England experience. Storrowton Village Museum offered tours of its 19th century buildings, staffed with “villagers” going about their daily routines, as well as historic demonstrations and glassblowing on the Green.

New England Center – This home of The Big E’s Creative Arts department, housed displays of entries and winners in competitions for quilting, lace making, rug hooking, sewing, doll making and knitting competitions. The department had 1,293 total entries throughout all contests, judged 185 quilts and had 436 entries in the photography contest.

Social media outreach to our fans and followers across the Internet continued to grow this year. When the Fair ended, The Big E had over 246K followers on Facebook, more than 12.3K Twitter fans, and 37K followers on Instagram.